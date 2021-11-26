  • Facebook
    Antim review: 7 reasons why you could avoid this Salman Khan movie

    Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth has been adapted from the famous hit Marathi film  Mulshi Pattern. Check out seven reasons why you should not watch this film. Read the article to know further.
     

    Siddhi Chatterjee
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 26, 2021, 3:01 PM IST
    Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth has been the official adaptation of the hit Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern. It shows the story of  Rahul (Aayush Sharma), who is from a small town but ends up becoming one of the leading land mafias in Pune. During his journey to the top, he breaks the laws and ends up making new enemies and breaking the law. Seeing all of this will surely give you a headache. Here are seven reasons why you should not waste your money watching Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth.

    1)  Director Mahesh Manjrekar does not set the stage for a rebellious gangster story. One cannot relate with the confusing plot of the story where Rahulya is seen rushing to save his poor dad  Satya (Sachin Khedekar), who is beaten by a land mafia man. The same person had also taken their ancestral land. Rahul is seen as a jobless and hot-headed gangster. Then enters inspector Rajveer Singh (Salman Khan), whose character has a pretty boring personality. He is shown as someone using his brains to clean the city. Isn't this concept done to death?

    2) The movie has over the top drama.There's too much of dialogubaazi and dhishoom-dhishoom, which will make you apply an ice pack to your eyes.

    3) The speed of the story is hampered because of poor writing. The film does not sustain momentum even after the major plot twist in the second half. Even though the film is set in a Marathi domain, it fails to capture the essence of rural and urban Maharashtra.

    4)  Karan Rawat's cinematography that has wide-angle shots does not even make you feel like you stay in Maharashtra. The movie has too many characters and confusing subplots, and stretched run time. There are a few songs that look forced and are not even melodious to the ear.

    5) The movie is very dramatic; even though Aayush Sharma's chemistry with debutante Mahima Makwana who plays Manda catches a bit of the audience's attention, but Salman bhai fails to deliver a good performance this time.

    6) If you are the kind of person who loves movies that make no logical sense and have over-the-top action, then you should waste your money.

    7) The movie surely deserved a better cast. It looks like it is Salman's career's antim with the movie. After watching the movie, we get it two stars. The film is exaggerated and is unbearable. You will surely not be able to tolerate this film.

