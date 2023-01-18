Did Rakhi Sawant have a miscarriage? Here's what actress reveals about her pregnancy

This comes only days after Rakhi Sawant surprised everyone when photos of her court marriage with Adil Khan Durrani appeared online. “Yes bhai, I was pregnant and I had announced the same on Bigg Boss Marathi show, says Rakhi.

Rakhi Sawant, who just announced her marriage to Adil Khan Durrani, has allegedly disclosed that she was expecting their first child but had a miscarriage. The actress revealed the sad news to famed paparazzi Viral Bhayani.

She discussed how, when she revealed her pregnancy on Bigg Boss Marathi, everyone assumed it was a prank. “Yes bhai, I was pregnant and I had announced the same on Bigg Boss Marathi show. But everyone thought it was a joke and did not take it very seriously," Rakhi said as quoted by Viral Bhayani.

This comes only days after Rakhi Sawant startled everyone when photos of her court marriage with Adil leaked online. Rakhi later disclosed in an interview that the two had married in July of last year. "Yes, I married Adil last July after only three months of dating him. We had a nikah ceremony as well as a court wedding. I've been quiet for the previous seven months because he prevented me from saying anything. He was concerned that if others found out about our marriage, it would be difficult to find a suitable partner for his sister. "Tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami lee hai," Rakhi told the E-Times.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant, Adil Durrani wedding: Did Salman Khan save actress' marriage?

After her marriage, Rakhi claimed that Adil called their wedding ‘fake’. She broke down while talking to the media and shutterbugs but later revealed that Salman Khan saved their marriage.

“Bhai (Salman) inko bohut pyaar karte hai. Bhai se mile bhi hai. Definitely bhai ka phone toh aaya hi hai inko. Aap jaante hi hai karwaya hi hai (My brother loves him a lot. He has met my brother also. Definitely he got a call from my brother. You know it was done)," Rakhi said.