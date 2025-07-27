Madampatti Rangaraj’s second marriage to Joy Grisilda has sparked controversy due to his unresolved first marriage. Despite a quiet ceremony, legal and social complexities continue to fuel public debate and curiosity.

Madampatti Rangaraj, the famous Tamil chef and popular host of the cooking show Cook with Clown, has recently tied the knot for the second time. His new bride is Joy Grisilda, a well-known fashion designer and costume expert for film celebrities. The marriage, held quietly at a temple with close friends and family, has sparked significant public interest due to Rangaraj’s unresolved first marriage.

A Complicated Personal Life

Rangaraj was already married to Shruti, with whom he has two sons. Reports about difficulties in their marriage had been circulating for some time. Meanwhile, Rangaraj developed a relationship with Joy Grisilda, which became public when Joy posted on Instagram about celebrating Valentine’s Day with him and even changed her name to ‘Joy Rangaraj’. Despite the emotional connection and the recent wedding ceremony held quietly at a temple with close friends and family, Rangaraj and Shruti’s divorce has not been legally finalized. Shruti continues to use the name ‘Shruti Rangaraj’ on her social media, indicating the complexity of their situation.

From Chef to TV Judge and Controversy

Madampatti Rangaraj initially gained recognition as an actor in the Tamil film Meghanti Circus but became a household name through his role as a judge on the popular cooking show Cook with Clown, stepping in during its fifth season and continuing in the sixth. While his professional life was thriving, news of his extramarital relationship with Joy Grisilda created a media frenzy. Joy, a respected costume designer in the film industry, initially shared their romance openly on social media but later deleted their posts amid backlash. Recently, however, she confirmed their relationship is ongoing, fueling public interest and debate.

As Rangaraj embarks on this new chapter, his fans are divided—some wish him happiness, while others question the situation given the unresolved legal status of his first marriage. This personal saga continues to unfold, blending Rangaraj’s public success with private challenges.