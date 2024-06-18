Darshan case: Ramya to Kiccha Sudeep to Upendra, celebs who reacted to Kannada actor’s arrest

Kannada actor Darshan was arrested on June 11 in connection with the death of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, who was accused of sending vulgar and insulting texts to Darshan's partner, Pavithra Gowda. Many stars from Sandalwood reacted to Darshan's arrest

Almost a week after, Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested in connection with a murder case involving a Chitradurga native, Renukaswamy. Sandalwood stars began commenting on the tragedy, sending shockwaves across the country.



Kannada actor Upendra shared his thoughts on the actor’s arrest on X (Twitter), that the case is being closely followed nationwide and called for a fair investigation.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut gifts a house in Chandigarh to her newly married cousin Varun and his wife

A translated version of his post read, “Darshan – Renuka Swamy – Transparent hearing …..Waiting for impartial decision and justice in this high profile case trial. There is a lot of anxiety, doubts haunting, speculations in Renuka Swamy family, people, TV media and Darshan fans. Police must often share video documents and all details of witnesses regardless of any case and should be legal. (Earlier police were writing and recording investigation details now technology has advanced so much that everything can be video recorded and live streaming) (Legal Reforms #CriminalJusticeReforms). In the same way, if a case is filed against a public person, police should frequently open the video records of the case and all the details of the witnesses. A public person’s hearing should be done publicly with complete transparency, destruction of witness, influencers intervention, corruption, all of them are dragging the curtain. Then Renuka Swamy’s family, people, tv media and Darshan fans will still get respect and justice without any confusion in their minds.”

Actor-turned-politician Ramya was one of the first stars from the industry to have reacted to the issue. Stating that “no one is above the law,” Ramya said no one should take the law into their own hands. “You don’t go around beating up people and killing them. A simple complaint would suffice whether you believe justice will be served or not,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Kiccha Sudeep also responded to the tragic tragedy. He told India Today, "We are only aware of what the media is showing us since we are not going to the police station to obtain information. It appears like the media and the police are working hard to unearth the truth. There's no doubt: that family deserves justice. That girl deserves justice. Renukaswamy, who died on the streets, deserved justice. The unborn kid needs justice. Above all, everyone should believe in justice, and justice must win in this instance."

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan or Rajinikanth? Who is the highest-paid actor of 2024?



Without naming Darshan, the Vikrant Rona star stated that the murder case had tarnished the film industry's credibility. "The entire fault is placed on the film business. The industry deserves justice, and it requires a clean chit. Cinema is about more than simply one or two people. Only if the perpetrator is convicted will the film business receive justice," Sudeep stated.

Meanwhile, a Bengaluru court prolonged Darshan's police custody till June 20. According to the preliminary inquiry, Renukaswamy was abducted, taken to Bengaluru, imprisoned in a shed, and cruelly tortured to death by Darshan and his accomplices. CCTV footage also captured Darshan's automobile near the shed on the night of the murder. All of the suspects have been charged under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (hiding evidence). So far, 17 persons have been detained in the case.



Latest Videos