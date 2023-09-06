Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Katrina Kaif undergo NOSE SURGERY? Here's what netizens have to say

    Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif recently posted a video that led the netizens to think that she went under the knife for nose surgery and lip fillers. She was also trolled for setting ‘unrealistic beauty examples.’

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 2:40 PM IST

    Katrina Kaif is one of Bollywood's most gorgeous performers. Katrina recently released a video of herself on her cosmetics company, Kay By Katrina's social media page, describing the benefits of one of her freshly launched products. While the actor looked lovely as always, numerous admirers spotted a minor difference in their similarities. Katrina's current style fueled rumours of lip surgery, and she was chastised for establishing 'unrealistic beauty examples.' 

    Katrina Kaif is rumoured to have had nose surgery.
    Katrina's cosmetics company, Kay By Katrina, released a video of the diva detailing the benefits of a new lip oil from her brand on Tuesday. In a light-coloured suit, the actor looked as gorgeous as ever. Rings, bangles, light makeup, and beautiful curls in her hair completed her look.

    While Katrina continued to describe the benefits of her new product, admirers couldn't help but notice how different her face appeared. Several individuals responded to her new appearance in the post's comments section.

    One user wrote, “But u dont look natural at all. Get over this and learn to accept however u are. U r setting bad and unrealistic examples of beauty. Our next generation needs to go beyond this.” Another comment read, “Sorry but I thought she's a dupe of katrina kaif. She was perfect already.” “She has started looking like Disha Patani or vice versa. Both are beautiful though,” wrote another user. 

    Katrina’s upcoming films
    Katrina was most recently featured in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. She will next be seen in Tiger 3, the third instalment of her fan-favorite series. The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma and starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, is set for a worldwide cinema release on Diwali 2023. Shah Rukh Khan will also appear in the film as Pathaan.

    In Merry Christmas, he will be featured with Vijay Sethupathi. The film will be released on December 15, 2023, competing with Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha at the box office. Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is also in the works for Katrina.

