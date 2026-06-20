The Los Angeles City Council has officially declared January 6, 2027, as 'Diljit Dosanjh Day'. The civic resolution honours the Indian singer-actor for his global influence and contributions to Punjabi music and South Asian representation.

In a landmark recognition of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's global influence, the Los Angeles City Council has officially adopted a civic resolution declaring January 6, 2027, as "Diljit Dosanjh Day". In a post shared by the singer's team on Instagram, the resolution was introduced by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, who praised the Indian-born singer, actor, and producer for his outstanding contributions to music, entertainment, and cultural representation. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)

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Recognition for Cultural Representation

The honour also acknowledges Dosanjh's pivotal role in taking Punjabi music to international audiences and elevating South Asian visibility within mainstream American culture. "Introduced by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, the resolution honours the Indian-born singer, actor, and producer for his significant contributions to globalising Punjabi music and promoting South Asian representation in mainstream American culture," read the caption.

A 'Speechless' Reaction

In a video, Diljit Dosanjh could be seen in conversation with Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, receiving an acknowledgement certificate. The singer appeared surprised and delighted as he expressed gratitude for the honour. "I am speechless. What should I say? I am really speechless. My day in LA," Dosanjh said.

Global Ambassador of Punjabi Culture

Over the years, Diljit Dosanjh has emerged as one of the most influential global ambassadors of Punjabi culture, breaking language barriers and connecting diverse audiences through his music and performances. His growing presence across the US, coupled with sold-out concerts and acclaimed acting projects, has clearly helped bring Punjabi artistry to the forefront of global entertainment.

On The Work Front

On the work front for Diljit Dosanjh, he was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', which also features Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari. The period drama follows 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal, played by Naseeruddin Shah, who suffers a stroke while attempting to travel to Sargodha in present-day Pakistan. As memories of his pre-Partition life begin resurfacing, his grandson Nirvair, portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh, returns from England to uncover long-buried family secrets. The mystery surrounding Ishar's emotional journey forms the heart of the narrative. (ANI)