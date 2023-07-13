Did Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur make it official? Their vacay photos of snuggling go VIRAL

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are the most loved and popular young-generation rumoured couple in the Bollywood industry. They made their way to the Arctic Monkeys concert in Spain. The actors, rumoured to be dating, indicated that they were together. Their photos of snuggling in Spain have shaken the internet and social media.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday fuelled dating rumours after they attended an Arctic Monkeys concert in Madrid, Spain. The actors, rumoured to be dating since last year, shared a photo on their Instagram Stories to reveal that they were at the Artic Monkeys concert that took place recently. Even if both the bollywood actors shared the posts with a time gap between them. The stage set up, and the band were the same, leading to speculations that they attended the concert together. This joint appearance of Aditya and Ananya has confirmed that they are officially dating and legit together at the Arctic Monkeys concert in Spain.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have got spotted at several events and made appearances together but never confirmed or denied anything by keeping silent from their sides. Ananya and Aditya's rumours of being in a relationship and dating began last year after the duo appeared on the ramp together for Manish Malhotra's fashion show. Before that, Ananya's appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 7, gave an indirect hint of her and Aditya Roy Kapur's rumoured relationship. Since then, the alleged couple has got clicked and papped by the paparazzi at numerous events.

In the photos currently going viral, the love birds can be seen in comfortable clothing, having the time of their lives as they spend a good amount of quality time with each other. While in one picture, Aditya is hugging her from behind. In another one, Ananya stands beside him, searching for something in her purse. Not only were they spotted together, the actors recently attended the Arctic Monkeys concert in Madrid, Spain.

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur recently made his OTT debut alongside Anil Kapoor with The Night Manager. On the other hand, Ananya was last seen in Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger, which failed to impress the audience. She has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2.

