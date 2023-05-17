Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Amitabh Bachchan find Jumma Chumma hook step 'vulgar'? What was Jaya Bachchan's role in popular song?

    Amitabh Bachchan was reluctant about the iconic Jumma Chumma hook step and requested to change it, but Jaya Bachchan supported and made it happen.

    If oblivious to the iconic Jumma Chumma De De song, one must live under a stone. The track number became a sensation back then and is a timeless and evergreen hit. Amitabh Bachchan gave the Indian cinema a blockbuster song Jumma Chumma De De, from his 1991 film Hum. 

    The hook step of the song became so prominent and popular that it has enjoyed a massive fanbase for years. Even today, when the song is played, no matter what one must be doing, a person would immediately perform the hook step. Had Jaya Bachchan not approved it, we would not have got the celebrated hook step, or the song would not have reached that popularity quotient.

    Amitabh Bachchan initially hesitated to perform the hook step as he found it vulgar and had almost changed it. Recently, on the latest episode of Weekend with Ramesh, legendary choreographer Chinni Prakash revealed the trivia. 

    He said Big B was sceptical of performing the hook step and requested to change it. Nevertheless, the choreographer persuaded him to stay put on the step and would change it post-editing if he still didn't like it. Prakash asserted that it would give the required oomph to the song.

    When the song was out for preview Jaya Bachchan who is married to Amitabh Bachchan, loved it. She made it happen while the ace actor found it improper. In the same conversation, Chinni Prakash said Jaya ji had foreseen the song's popularity and was confident the step would be loved in the coming era. She felt that the hook step of Jumma Chumma would be a hit. She asked the megastar to retain the step in the song, revealed choreographer Chinni Prakash. So now you know how we got the iconic Jumma Chumma hook step.

    Jumma Chumma, a song from 1991 film Hum, was sung by Sudesh Bhosle and Kavita Krishnamurthy. Alongside Amitabh Bachchan, the film also stars Rajinikanth, Govinda, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzogpa, and Kimi Katkar. Directed by Mukul S. Anand, the multi-starrer family action drama film received a classic status.

