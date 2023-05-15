Urfi Javed finally weighs in on men feeling 'offended' by her sartorial outfit looks

Urfi Javed, aka Uorfi, the style diva, has always received hostile comments and criticism for her fashion choice. She has expressed her thoughts about why men feel offended looking at her art in this recent interview.

During a recent interview, she expressed how it is unfair for women to be blamed for wearing 'questionable' clothing when men sexualize female bodies.

Talking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, the 25-year-old opened up about the comments that come her way. She voiced how men don't have the right to say anything about her choice of clothing.

Urfi shed more light on the same and said, "You have not suffered what I have, not seen what I have seen. If I feel comfortable presenting my body and art in a certain way, then why are you getting so offended? I don't understand."

She added how men sexualize female bodies and get offended when they own up to it. Sharing an example, she explained how during item songs in movies, the female dancer is always blamed for her clothing or dance moves. No one blames the director, the producer, the musicians who write "certain types of lyrics," or the choreographers for making a girl do the item song. She stresses that it is always the girl who gets blamed. She asked why a girl could capitalize on her sexualization if the filmmakers can.

On the work front, Uorfi Javed has been a part of multiple television serials like Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, among many others. She rose to fame because of her 'best out of waste' clothing and her stunt on Bigg Boss OTT.

