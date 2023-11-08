Did Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan share hug at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party? Here's the truth

Popular fashion designer, Manish Malhotra recently organized a Diwali party. Among the attendees were famous Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai. A video of Salman Khan hugging a woman in red outfit recently went viral, giving rise to the speculations that the woman was none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai were notable among the numerous guests who attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebration last Sunday. Even though fans were treated to dazzling red carpet appearances, Manish carefully shielded the gathering from the prying eyes of cameras. While enthusiasts were eager to uncover the details of what transpired at the event, a recent video emerged claiming that Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai shared a heartfelt embrace before his departure. In a video posted on Reddit, Salman was observed embracing a woman bedecked in a resplendent red ensemble at the festivity.

Considering that Aishwarya also donned an exquisite red attire for the event, the online community swiftly embarked on speculations suggesting that the woman in question was Aishwarya herself. However, it was soon clarified that the lady featured in the video was not Aishwarya but rather Sana Pancholi, the sister of Sooraj Pancholi.

Salman and Aishwarya have previously found themselves in the same social circles at various Bollywood parties. Nevertheless, they have diligently maintained their distance from each other since their ugly breakup in the early 2000s. Aishwarya has since moved on from that chapter of her life and is now happily married to Abhishek Bachchan. The couple is blessed with a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. While Aishwarya and Salman do not engage in conversation, Abhishek shares an amicable rapport with Salman and they have even been observed exchanging pleasantries at social gatherings.

In terms of their professional pursuits, Salman is currently immersed in preparations for his upcoming Diwali release, "Tiger 3," which signifies the return of Salman and Katrina Kaif as the iconic characters Tiger and Zoya. This film also introduces Emraan Hashmi to the spy universe, where he portrays the role of the antagonist. "Tiger 3" is helmed by director Maneesh Sharma, and it is reported that Aditya Chopra has contributed to the story. The highly anticipated film is slated for release on November 12, and Salman is concurrently occupied with his hosting duties on the reality television show "Bigg Boss 17."

Meanwhile, Aishwarya's most recent appearance on the silver screen was in Mani Ratnam's "Ponniyin Selvan 2," and she has not yet disclosed any new projects on her professional horizon.

