'Kya chal raha hain...?': Ashneer Grover pens post after being stopped at Delhi airport; Check out

Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain were stopped at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi while they were travelling to New York. Check out his viral post.

Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover were stopped at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Thursday evening by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police while they were travelling to New York for a vacation. Ashneer Grover responded to the claims on Friday by stating that, just seven hours after arriving back at the airport, he received an EOW summons this morning.

Sharing details in a post on X on Friday, Grover said, “I found it strange as have travelled 4 times internationally since FIR filed in May – never been a problem and I had not even been summoned once.”

"Kya chal raha hai India mein? Filhaal toh 'Ashneer stopped at airport' chal raha hai, janab (What's happening in India? At present, 'Ashneer stopped at airport' is trending, sir," Grover wrote on X.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in encounter with joint team of security force in Rajouri

"Baaki aapko jo chhaapna hai chhaapo. Picture chal rahi hai free mein - maze lo! (Whatever else you want to print, print... the picture is playing for free - enjoy!)" the under-fire businessman said.

As he was going to the US from 16-23 November, Grover in the post on X said, “At immigration they said LoC laga hua hai sir – EOW se check kar ke batate hai.”

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: 'There is no competition, fight is one-sided,' says Bhupesh Baghel

Last year, BharatPe had filed a criminal complaint with the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing on 17 counts, including embezzlement, forgery, and criminal breach of trust, which could land the Grovers in jail for up to 10 years if proven guilty.

Grover's wife Madhuri Jain approved payments worth Rs 7.6 crore to eight such suppliers, who did not help the business find any personnel, according to a complaint filed by BharatPe.

Telangana Election 2023: Congress releases manifesto, lists out THESE 6 guarantees