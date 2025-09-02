Diana Penty’s playful remark about Tamannaah Bhatia has taken the internet by storm. In a candid chat, the actress called her co-star “shameless,” leaving fans amused and curious about the story behind it.

Bollywood actress Diana Penty lately attracted celebrity gossip because of her playful jests on co-star Tamannaah Bhatia. By having a candid chat, Diana onscreen called her co-star as 'shameless' in revealing her co-star's quirky habit when she was on the chosen set. All these incidents began as a light-hearted point of reference and made it possible for fans to realize that there was a fun bond between the two actresses.

Diana Penty Sensational Comments On Tamannaah Bhatia

In an interview to promote their coming project, Diana Penty said that Tamannaah has a habit of stealing food-not just food but other people's plates, as well! With a smile crossing her face, Diana revealed that Tamannaah has a habit of stealing bites from her food while they were shooting. It further raised Diana's wittiness as she made fun of the opponent by stating that she did really "shameless" of it, which created laughter in the house.

Tamannaah's Relatable Confession

Tamannaah Bhatia wasn't shy to admit it, however, as she cheerfully confided in her foodie ways. It had to do with long schedules of shooting that make her eat quick bites, and in a flow of offering confession, it appeared that Diana's tiffin always looked more scrumptious than her own. This admission, refreshing and humorously frank, simply endeared Tamannaah more to her fans, for many were right there with her on doing something as guilty as stealing a friend's snacks.

The Off-screen Friendship

Definitely, it also gives light to a growing camaraderie shared by the two actresses from different types of film industries: from Bollywood, Diana, and from Telugu-tamil bhasha, Tamannaah. Normal, free-flowing bonding during the shoot appears to be more of what is developing between the two actresses. Teasing and inside jokes have implicitly become part of their off-screen friendship, all marking really good friendship in front of the camera.

Fans React with Amusement

As snippets from that interview began popping up on the internet, fans flocked to social media with funny reactions. Most called that moment "adorable" and praised the actresses for being refreshingly upfront. Some even joked that "stealing food from friends" is the highest test for true friendship. The "shameless foodie" phrase became popular trending talk among Tamannaah fans in a flash.

Gearing Towards Upcoming Project

However, more than that playful banter is sure to pique interest in their forthcoming collaboration. Both women are versatile actresses in their ways of performing-Diana's understated elegance, while Tamannaah Bhatia's wide-ranging performances served across the industries. It will be an interesting combination under the lights, and this behind-the-scene chemistry, too, will add spice to it.

Diana Penty's playful remark which termed Tamannaah Bhatia as 'shameless' was not so much an insult as an insight into friendship in celebrity terms. Tamannaah's foodie confessions, Diana's witty teasing, and their visible camaraderie got the smile of fans just before this film releases before them. Sometimes, small bonhomies that exist off-screen suggest that stars are much like us: bonding over food, laughter, and real friendship.