Dia Mirza shared a nostalgic teenage photo, reflecting on her 'forgotten' self. The post went viral, with many celebrities reacting. Dia will next be seen in the Netflix series 'Operation Safed Sagar', based on the 1999 IAF mission.

Actor Dia Mirza took a nostalgic ride down memory lane, revisiting a "forgotten" moment from her younger days. In an Instagram post, Dia shared an old picture of herself from her teenage years. "I found this while sifting through old photographs...There aren't many from my teens. Just a handful of frozen moments... before everything became instant, endless, documented. And in this one, I met someone I had forgotten," the actor wrote.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

'Returning home to a truth'

Dia explained her emotions on stumbling upon her younger version, which she described as being "untouched by the noise." "Her eyes were quieter. Certain in a way I don't always remember being. Untouched by the noise that slowly finds all of us. Going back to her felt... grounding. Almost like returning home to a truth that never really leaves, just gets buried," she added.

She went on to emphasise how people need to identify their joy, the innate wisdom, and the voice within. "So we must return. Again and again. Because sometimes, looking back...is the only way forward," Dia concluded.

The post struck a chord with many, including her fans and friends from the industry. Among them were Neha Dhupia, Zoya Akhtar, Malaika Arora, Divya Dutta, and Rasika Dugal.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Dia Mirza will be next seen in the Netflix show 'Operation Safed Sagar'. The show's teaser was unveiled in February this year.

About 'Operation Safed Sagar'

The show focuses on the IAF mission known as "Operation Safed Sagar," which took place in 1999. It was the world's highest air operation and played a major role in India's response during the Kargil conflict. The series highlights the fighter pilots who flew dangerous missions in extreme conditions to protect the country.

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The story goes beyond the battlefield. The one-minute-thirty-second teaser shows how decisions were made, how pilots trained and adapted, and what they went through during the war. It also gives viewers a glimpse into the personal side of the officers and the cost of serving in such risky situations.

'Operation Safed Sagar' is created and run by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava. It is directed by Oni Sen and written by Sandeep Jain, Nikhil Ravi, and Barun Kashyap. The series is produced by Matchbox Shots LLP and Feel Good Films.

Alongside Dia, the cast also includes Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, Abhay Verma, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, and Amrita Bagchi. A release date is yet to be announced.

(ANI)