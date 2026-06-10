Legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja passed away at 85. Tributes poured in, with actor Thiagarajan remembering him as a friend and mentor. CM Vijay paid his last respects, calling his contribution unmatched. He was known for realistic storytelling.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 10 (ANI): Tributes have been pouring in from across the film fraternity and political circles following the demise of legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, who is widely credited with transforming Tamil cinema through his realistic storytelling.

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Actor Thiagarajan pays tribute

Actor Thiagarajan remembered Bharathiraja not only as a pioneering filmmaker but also as a close friend who played a pivotal role in shaping his career. "A good friend has gone today," Thiagarajan told ANI, while paying tribute to the veteran director.

Recalling his early days in the film industry, the actor credited Bharathiraja for introducing him to cinema. "I was introduced as an actor in his film," he said, reflecting on the filmmaker's influence on his journey in the industry.

Thiagarajan also highlighted Bharathiraja's lasting contribution to Indian cinema, noting how the director broke away from conventional filmmaking practices and brought a fresh visual language to the screen. "He brought films from studios to natural locations and brought a different stature to the film industry," he said.

Known for landmark films that celebrated rural life and authentic characters, Bharathiraja is regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers in Tamil cinema. His work inspired generations of filmmakers and actors, leaving behind a legacy that reshaped the industry's storytelling traditions.

CM Vijay expresses grief

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay paid his last respects to legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, remembering him as a towering figure whose contribution to Tamil cinema will remain unmatched. The Chief Minister visited the residence of the late director in Chennai and paid homage by garlanding his mortal remains.

Vijay also took to his X account to express his grief over the filmmaker's demise."Upon learning the news of the passing of Mr Bharathiraja, the director of Tamil cinema, I am overwhelmed with profound sorrow and grief. Mr Bharathiraja created several successful films infused with the vibrant essence of rural life, leaving an indelible mark unique to him in the world of Tamil cinema," Vijay wrote.

A look at Bharathiraja's career

Veteran Tamil director Bharathiraja passed away in Chennai due to age-related ailments. He was 85.

Bharathiraja made his directorial debut with the acclaimed film 16 Vayathinile in 1977 and went on to become one of Tamil cinema's most influential filmmakers. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he directed over 40 films and earned the title of 'Iyakkunar Immayam' for his remarkable contribution to cinema.

Some of his most celebrated films include 'Kizhake Pogum Rail,' 'Sigappu Rojakkal,' 'Alaigal Oivathillai,' 'Kaadhal Oviyam, and 'Mudhal Mariyathai,' many of which are regarded as classics today. His final directorial work was 'Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal,' a segment from Prime Video's anthology series Modern Love Chennai. (ANI)