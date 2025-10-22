Dhruv Vikram recently opened up about growing up as the son of Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram, discussing the pressures and expectations that come with the ‘star kid’ tag. He emphasized his determination to prove himself on his own merit.

Dhruv Vikram, son of the legendary Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram, has been creating waves in the film industry for being a talent by himself. In a recent interview, he talked about the pressures of living in the shadow of a superstar father.

Dhruv said that while Chiyaan Vikram's fame has opened doors for him, it comes with severe expectations. "Being Vikram's son comes with a lot of curiosity from the audience. People have their eyes on you, and you have to prove yourself every time."

Dhruv Vikram Opens Up on Chiyaan Vikram’s Fame

A Double-Edged Sword Dhruv spoke about these caste tags of 'star kid', a tag that brings in privilege and pressure by the both. He frankly laid bare the fact that he thinks Degeneration gets scrutinized heavily over each and every endeavor taken up by one with comparisons to the father being inevitable. "People think that doors open easily for star kids, but they don’t see the hard work behind it. I’m ready to do whatever it takes to prove myself on my own merit," says Vikram.

Establishing Own Ways in Cinema

Through thick and thin, Dhruv Vikram has shown the tenacity to forge his own path in Tamil cinema. From his recent projects, which have been chosen with care, it is evident that Dhruv desires to experiment and showcase his versatility further. According to Dhruv, although the fame of his father is a part of his journey, his commitment, discipline, and unique choices will form his own life in the industry.

The Father-Son Lesson

While having so much to admire in his father, Dhruv appreciates the lessons imparted by Chiyaan Vikram, lessons he says brought support and back up. The professionalism, work ethic, and passion for cinema of Vikram were all sources of inspiration to him. "I’ve learned a lot just by watching him. But at the end of the day, I have to make my own mark," says Dhruv.

Looking Forward With much acclaim for his recent performances, Dhruv Vikram is slowly getting recognized as a talented actor in his own right. Fans look forward to seeing how he engages with his father's legacy while carving his own path in cinema through the projects yet to come.