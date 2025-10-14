Ravi Kishan recalls Shah Rukh Khan shooting for Fauji while running a 103-degree fever, highlighting his unmatched dedication, passion, and humility that shaped him into King Khan.

Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, has always been admired for his devotion and work ethics in the film industry. From his initial days of Dilwale Dulhaniya Lejayenge to Latest Jawan, Shah Rukh has always succeeded in grabbing the attention of the audience. Not just as an actor, but also as a gentlemen.

As an example of this, actor Ravi Kishan narrated at the Filmfare Awards an anecdote that perfectly represents why he is so designated. In his early days in the industry, Ravi spoke about the popular television series starring a young Shah Rukh, Fauji.

Shah Rukh Khan Shot for Fauji While Running 103-Degree Fever

Ravi Kishan said that during the shooting of Fauji, Shah Rukh Khan had high fever with 103-degree temperature, but he did not give up doing his work. "You used to live in the Amrit building on Carter Road," reminisced an old story from Ravi about Shah Rukh's early struggle and commitment. Despite illness, Shahukh came to the set, sat in for the shots, finished tumultuous action sequences with the gusto and professionalism he is known for.

Dawn's hurdles and Commitment

Ravi said: "Shah Rukh had really tall and energetic fellows-in including Ronik, Sudesh Beri, Monish Bahl, Harish-who would raise an eyebrow to a few demanding scenes and question Shah Rukh's capacity to handle them at times." Yet he found it very impressive that, despite it all, he never really had much to show for all of that work. Ravi highlighted that even Sridevi, would also stay at home due to sickness, but this was not applicable to Shah Rukh.

It is unfortunate, Ravi said; this incident is a good testimony to the fact that hard work, dedication, and concentration marks out Shah Rukh Khan and make him what he is today, the superstar.

True Humility and Inspiration

It goes to say that humility is rightly defined by Ravi Kishan, who added that the actor does not allow praise to affect him, which is part of making him a true gentleman and a leader in the industry. Ravi said that anyone aspiring to be an actor would appreciate this story because of how Shah Rukh inspired many: that success comes from discipline and persistence as well as with passion for the craft.

That little nugget of history from The Fauji ends up serving as memory of the early days of Shah Rukh Khan, that very level of commitment that Shah Rukh Khan exhibited toward acting unmatched at that early age. Even running a fever, bright professionalism and strong dedication could not keep him from earning the respect of his colleagues and creating that iconic image which he enjoys as King Khan today.