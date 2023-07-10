Dhoni at LGM launch: Harish Kalyan hopes 'Thalaiva' continues to play IPL; Yogi Babu reveals he got signed bat

MS Dhoni has started a production company named- Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd and is producing a Tamil film titled - LGM. The legendary Indian cricketer launched the audio and trailer of the film in Chennai on Monday.

Legendary Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi, launched the audio and trailer of their maiden production venture 'Let's Get Married (LGM)' in Chennai on Monday. The couple received a grand welcome at the city's airport on Sunday amid massive fanfare. LGM is a family entertainer starring Harish Kalyan and Ivana in lead roles. The film is directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, who is also the composer. Veteran actress Nadiya will be seen in an important role with Yogi Babu and Mirchi Vijay playing pivotal roles. LGM is likely to release later this year or early 2024.

At the audio and trailer launch of LGM in Chennai, lead actor Harish Kalyan revealed his hopes that Dhoni continues to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). "hanks for giving a memorable IPL season sir. We know you went through pain but still went into the field for us. Thanks for giving us the best moments. Hope it isn't the last one for you," the actor said at the grand event.

"This film has a universal concept. Audience across the world can relate to LGM. Ramesh is captain cool and he steered the movie brilliantly. I see every film as an opportunity to connect with the audience and LGM has that. It talks about a mother-son bonding and other emotions we value," Harish Kalyan added.

Ivana, who will play the lead role alongside Harish, revealed being nervous and happy at the same time. "It's because Dhoni is here. I couldn't believe he is sitting right next to me and chatting. Such a simple person he is."

"When I met Dhoni first and asked how am I doing, I couldn't react. This team is a huge team and I am lucky to be a part of it. I can tell people that I am a part of Thala's film," she added.

Meanwhile, actor Yogi Babu thanked 'Thalaiva' for making a film in Tamil, and revealed agreeing to sign the movie after receiving an autographed bat from Dhoni.

"Such a big personality making a Tamil film is a huge thing. Ramesh asked me for "7" days call sheet. He told me he wanted my dates from Dhoni's team and then I was contemplating. But he told me he would get me a bat from Dhoni & I agreed to do it," Yogi Babu stated at the grand event.

Director and composer Ramesh Thamilmani thanks Dhoni and his wife Sakshi for the opportunity and said, "Sakshi came up with the concept and we developed it over several interactions. Dhoni Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. is like a family and it is a family film for me."

Talking about the movie LGM, Ramesh added, "Let's Get Married deals with a universal problem. It's about two people falling in love & taking their relationship forward. And how they set off on a trip with their families before wedding. MS Dhoni asked me not to worry & just follow the process."

Distributor Sakthivelan B said, "MS Dhoni is not only a king in cricket, he would be a king if he comes in any other field also. He has such a great Aura, thanks to team LGM."

Sakthivelan added that after the teaser of LGM was released, leading distributors quoted big amount for the movie. However, Dhoni asked his team to go ahead with Sakthi Film Factory because they already had a verbal agreement in place. He said, "Dhoni told him team: If you give commitment verbally, we have to only proceed with them. Don’t switch to someone else just because of higher quote'."

Sakshi Dhoni, who was present at LGM's audio and trailer launch, revealed that it was her husband who insisted that they make a movie in Tamil. "Epdi irukeenga? MS Dhoni taught me little Tamil. I wanted to develop the concept & did it through him. It was Dhoni, who wanted me to do it in Tamil. Chennai is an auspicious place to have the best start," she said at the event.

"I am happy with the movie and we now have an extended family here. I am poren (going)," she joked as she left the stage for others to take over.

On July 9, MS Dhoni and Sakshi arrived at the Chennai International airport amid tight security. Fans gathered outside the airport and cheered for the CSK icon as he exited the airport. They also showered him and Sakshi with flowers.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2023 for the fifth time this May. He underwent surgery on his knee post the tournament and is currently recovering.