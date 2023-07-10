WATCH: Chennai gives MS Dhoni hero's welcome as 'Thalaiva' gears up for LGM's trailer launch

MS Dhoni, widely regarded as one of the best captains in Indian cricket history, made his debut in 2004 and led Team India to three major ICC trophies. His success on the field, along with his association with the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, has earned him immense respect and a massive fan following, particularly in Chennai. Recently, Dhoni ventured into the world of showbiz and established his production company, Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd. He is currently producing a Tamil film titled "LGM".

Also read: WATCH: On MS Dhoni's 42nd birthday, fans pour milk on 77-feet cut-out in Andhra Pradesh

Ahead of the trailer launch of "LGM" in Chennai, Dhoni and his wife Sakshi received a warm welcome from fans. As they arrived in the city, the crowd chanted Dhoni's name and showered them with flowers. This reception came shortly after Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday, which witnessed an overwhelming outpouring of wishes and posts on social media from fans, as well as former and current cricketers.

Known for his ferocious hitting and later his calculated aggression and tactical skills, Dhoni excelled in the One-Day International (ODI) format. With 10,773 runs in 350 ODIs at an average of 50.57, he became India's fifth-highest scorer in the format (with Sachin Tendulkar leading with 18,426 runs). Dhoni scored 10 centuries and 73 fifties for India, with his highest score being an unbeaten 183.

Also read: Cake and pets: How MS Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday (WATCH)

Dhoni's statistics are even more remarkable considering his position as a finisher coming down the order. He is the 11th most successful ODI batter of all time. His ability to accumulate over 10,000 runs at an average of over 50 showcases his exceptional skills.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Dhoni represents the Chennai Super Kings and led the team to their fifth title in the recently concluded edition. However, his future participation as a player in the IPL 2024 will depend on his fitness level.