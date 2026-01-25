Legendary actor Dharmendra will be posthumously conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, as announced by the Centre on Republic Day eve. Veteran actor Hema Malini expressed pride, stating the government recognised his immense contribution to cinema.

Legendary actor Dharmendra will be conferred with the Padma Vibhushan for his immense contribution to the Indian film industry, as announced by the Centre on the eve of Republic Day. Reacting to the announcement, Veteran actor-politician Hema Malini expressed pride and gratitude, saying, "So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji's immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award."

So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji’s immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award🙏 pic.twitter.com/5zJnA53MT0 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 25, 2026

A Tribute to the 'He-Man' of Bollywood

In December, Hema Malini organised a prayer meet in Delhi for her late husband and legendary star Dharmendra, who died at the age of 89. Several members from the political fraternity and the film industry marked their presence at the prayer meet, honouring the late legend. Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, and scores of ministers and parliamentarians were spotted offering condolences to Hema Malini and her daughters, Esha and Ahana, at the prayer meet. Many even remembered Dharmendra with heartfelt words in their speeches, but it was Hema Malini's tribute that left everyone truly emotional.

Bollywood legend Dharmendra, fondly known as the industry's 'He-Man', passed away on November 24, 2025, leaving a void in Hindi cinema. Known for his gentle smile, charismatic screen presence, and six-decade-long career, Dharmendra remained a beloved figure on and off screen.

Dharmendra, widely regarded as one of the most iconic actors of his time, made his mark in Hindi cinema with memorable performances in films like 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke', 'Sholay' , 'Chupke Chupke', 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', and 'Anupama', among others. He was known not only for his versatility on screen but also for his contributions to the film industry and for inspiring millions of fans worldwide.

About the Padma Awards

On the eve of Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) unveiled the official list of Padma awardees for 2026. The prestigious civilian honours recognise individuals from diverse fields, including arts, literature, social service, medicine, education and public service, for their excellence, dedication and long-term contribution to society.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.

These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions, usually in March/April each year. (ANI)