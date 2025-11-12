Veteran actor Dharmendra, 89, has been discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. His family has decided to continue his treatment at home while urging everyone to respect their privacy and avoid speculation

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, aged 89, was discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital early Wednesday morning after spending several days under medical supervision. His doctor, Dr. Pratit Samdani, confirmed that the actor will continue his treatment at home as per the family’s decision. “Dharmendra ji was discharged around 7:30 am. The family has chosen to continue his treatment at home,” said Dr. Samdani in a statement to PTI.

Over the past few weeks, Dharmendra has been in and out of the hospital, prompting concern among fans. The family has now opted for home-based care to ensure his comfort and privacy.

Sunny Deol Issues Statement, Requests Privacy

Shortly after his father’s discharge, actor Sunny Deol released an official statement through his team, updating the public about Dharmendra’s health. The note clarified that the veteran star was recovering well and requested everyone to avoid unnecessary speculation. “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time,” read the statement.

Sunny also thanked well-wishers for their love and prayers, adding, “We appreciate everyone’s good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you.”

Bollywood Extends Support As Stars Visit Dharmendra

During Dharmendra’s stay at the hospital, several family members and celebrities visited him to express their concern. His children Sunny, Bobby, and Esha Deol, wife Hema Malini, and nephew Abhay Deol were spotted at the hospital on Tuesday evening. Top Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan — who arrived with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt — also visited the actor.

Earlier, rumours had falsely claimed that Dharmendra had passed away, but his family swiftly dismissed the reports. Esha Deol and Hema Malini both took to social media to confirm that the veteran actor was alive and responding well to treatment.

Meanwhile, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha also sent his wishes for Dharmendra’s speedy recovery, calling him a dear friend and praising his enduring legacy that spans three generations in Indian cinema.