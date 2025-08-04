Dhanush has strongly opposed the AI-altered climax of Raanjhanaa’s re-release, calling it a betrayal of artistic integrity and urging for strict regulations on AI use in cinema.

Actor Dhanush has expressed deep disappointment over the AI-modified climax of the re-released version of his 2013 hit film Raanjhanaa. Taking to social media, he wrote, “The re-release of Raanjhanaa with an AI-altered climax has deeply disturbed me. This new climax has taken away the soul of the film, and the filmmakers have gone ahead with it despite my clear objections.” Dhanush stated that the film no longer represents the story he committed to over a decade ago, calling the move a violation of artistic integrity.

Director Anand L Rai Voices His Displeasure

Director Anand L Rai also echoed Dhanush's concerns. In a heartfelt post, he revealed that the film was altered and re-released without his knowledge or consent. “The last three weeks have been extremely disturbing,” Rai said. “What makes it worse is the spontaneity and carelessness with which this has been done. Wrapping the emotional legacy of a film in an artificial cover without permission is not a creative act. It is a blatant betrayal of everything we have built.”

Call for Stricter AI Regulations in Filmmaking

Both Dhanush and Rai are urging for immediate regulations to prevent the misuse of AI in cinema. Dhanush warned that such practices set a dangerous precedent for storytelling and artistic freedom. “The use of AI to alter films is detrimental to the legacy of cinema,” he stated. Their strong stance highlights a growing concern in the film industry about AI's role in altering creative works without the original creators' consent. As the debate intensifies, many artists are calling for clear legal boundaries to protect the integrity of cinematic art.