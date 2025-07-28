English

Dhanush Birthday: A Look at Actor's Net Worth, Lifestyle and More

entertainment Jul 28 2025
Author: Nancy Tiwari Image Credits:Social Media
Massive Net Worth

Dhanush has an estimated net worth of ₹230 crore, earned through his hit films, brand endorsements, music ventures, and his own production house, Wunderbar Films.

Image credits: Twitter
Film Producer

Dhanush owns Wunderbar Films, a popular production company behind several successful Tamil films, adding a steady income stream apart from acting.

Image credits: Social Media
High Acting Fees

He is among Tamil cinema’s highest-paid actors, charging ₹20 to ₹35 crore per movie, thanks to his consistent box office success and strong fan following.

Image credits: Twitter
Luxury Car Collection

He owns many expensive cars including a Rolls Royce, Bentley, and Mustang, reflecting his love for luxury and fine automobiles.

Image credits: Social Media
Brand Endorsements

Apart from films, Dhanush earns through endorsing various well-known brands, further boosting his overall income and net worth.

Image credits: Social Media
Lavish Home in Chennai

Dhanush lives in a grand 19,000 sq ft four-story mansion in Poes Garden, one of Chennai’s most upscale and posh neighborhoods.

Image credits: Social Media

