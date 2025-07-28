Dhanush Birthday: A Look at Actor's Net Worth, Lifestyle and More

Dhanush has an estimated net worth of ₹230 crore, earned through his hit films, brand endorsements, music ventures, and his own production house, Wunderbar Films.
Dhanush owns Wunderbar Films, a popular production company behind several successful Tamil films, adding a steady income stream apart from acting.
He is among Tamil cinema’s highest-paid actors, charging ₹20 to ₹35 crore per movie, thanks to his consistent box office success and strong fan following.
He owns many expensive cars including a Rolls Royce, Bentley, and Mustang, reflecting his love for luxury and fine automobiles.
Apart from films, Dhanush earns through endorsing various well-known brands, further boosting his overall income and net worth.
Dhanush lives in a grand 19,000 sq ft four-story mansion in Poes Garden, one of Chennai’s most upscale and posh neighborhoods.
