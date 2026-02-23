4 6 Image Credit : GA2 Pictures

The bond that started with Geetha Govindam..

Their friendship, which began on the sets of 'Geetha Govindam', blossomed into love during 'Dear Comrade'. Fans loved their on-screen chemistry and lip-lock scenes, and always hoped they would get together in real life. While they never confirmed it, their vacation pictures often gave them away. The wedding is reportedly set for a resort in Udaipur, Rajasthan, with a Hyderabad reception.