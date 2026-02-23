- Home
Did Rashmika Mandanna Invite Ex Rakshit Shetty to Her Wedding with Vijay Deverakonda? Read On
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna officially announced their ‘Wedding of Virosh’, sparking curiosity over guest list. Fans wonder whether Rashmika’s former partner Rakshit Shetty will receive an invitation to the ceremony soon.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Vijay - Rashmika's official announcement..
The much-loved Tollywood couple, Vijay and Rashmika, finally put an end to all the rumours. They announced their wedding on social media, confirming that they got engaged secretly last year. They even shared a wedding card with the announcement.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Rashmika got her first chance from the Shetty Gang..
Rashmika Mandanna got her first film role in 'Kirik Party' thanks to Karnataka's 'Shetty Gang'. She was a college student in Bengaluru at the time. Her simple role won hearts, and she even got engaged to the film's hero, Rakshit Shetty, who was 13 years older than her.
Image Credit : GA2 Pictures
Rashmika became a star heroine in Tollywood..
Just a few months after their engagement, problems started between the couple. By then, Rashmika had already become a star in Telugu cinema with hit films like 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade', both starring Vijay Deverakonda.
Image Credit : GA2 Pictures
The bond that started with Geetha Govindam..
Their friendship, which began on the sets of 'Geetha Govindam', blossomed into love during 'Dear Comrade'. Fans loved their on-screen chemistry and lip-lock scenes, and always hoped they would get together in real life. While they never confirmed it, their vacation pictures often gave them away. The wedding is reportedly set for a resort in Udaipur, Rajasthan, with a Hyderabad reception.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Will Rashmika's ex-boyfriend be invited?
Now, everyone's asking the big question: will Rashmika invite her ex-fiancé and the 'Shetty Gang'? When the media asked gang member Pramod Shetty, he made it clear: 'None of us got an invite. She won't send one. We are not going.' The 'Shetty Gang' includes Rishab Shetty, Rakshit Shetty, Pramod Shetty, and Raj B Shetty, who have worked on hits from 'Kirik Party' to 'Kantara'.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Rakshit Shetty was sad after the breakup with Rashmika..
Pramod Shetty revealed in an interview that Rakshit was heartbroken for a while after the breakup but has since recovered. Rakshit himself has never spoken ill of Rashmika. In fact, he recently shared that he has five new scripts ready. The drama continues, as Kannadigas still troll Rashmika over the breakup.
