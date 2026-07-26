Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 continues its impressive theatrical run, crossing the ₹200 crore worldwide milestone in just 16 days. A massive jump on the third Saturday highlights the film's strong word-of-mouth and family audience appeal.

Ajay Devgn's comedy entertainer Dhamaal 4 continues to enjoy a successful run at the box office. Even after more than two weeks in theatres, the film is drawing family audiences in large numbers. On its 16th day, the comedy registered a massive jump in collections and crossed the ₹200 crore mark worldwide, making it one of the year's successful commercial entertainers.

Massive Jump On Day 16

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 witnessed outstanding growth on its third Saturday. After earning around ₹2.25 crore on Friday, the film collected an estimated ₹4.50 crore on Day 16, registering a growth of nearly 100 percent. Such a sharp jump after two weeks reflects the film's strong word of mouth and family appeal.

India Collection Crosses ₹150 Crore

With its Day 16 earnings, Dhamaal 4 has taken its India net collection to ₹150.23 crore. The film's India gross collection now stands at approximately ₹177.36 crore, comfortably recovering its production cost. From this point onward, the film's theatrical earnings will largely contribute to profits.

Worldwide Total Surpasses ₹200 Crore

The film is also performing steadily in overseas markets. It earned around ₹4 crore overseas on Saturday, taking its international gross collection to nearly ₹24.6 crore. Combined with its India gross, Dhamaal 4 has now crossed the ₹200 crore worldwide milestone in just 16 days.

Strong Hold At The Box Office

Despite new releases, Dhamaal 4 has maintained a solid hold at the ticket windows. Its impressive third-weekend growth suggests that family audiences continue to choose the film, and if this trend continues, the comedy entertainer could add several more crores to its lifetime collection.