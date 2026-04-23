With 'Dev.D' re-releasing, Abhay Deol shared a memory from the cult film's making. He recalled suggesting a twist for the scene where Dev meets Chanda, playing on Kalki Koechlin's ability to speak multiple languages for a phone s** sequence.

With 'Dev.D' returning to theatres on April 24, actor Abhay Deol has shared a nostalgic memory from the making of the cult film, giving fans a fresh glimpse into how one of its memorable scenes came together. To mark the re-release, Abhay posted a scene from the movie featuring Dev's first meeting with Chanda, played by Kalki Koechlin. Along with the clip, he recalled a lively conversation with director Anurag Kashyap, revealing how the scene grew through spontaneous ideas on set.

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Creative Flow with Anurag Kashyap

Abhay shared that Kashyap had first described the sequence with a mischievous "glint" in his eyes. The actor then suggested adding a more layered and unexpected twist to the scene, playing on Chanda's ability to speak multiple languages. "Anurag: 'You sit here waiting to be let into Chanda's room and you can hear her having s**.' He said that with a mischievous, almost perverse glint in his eyes."

The actor further revealed how he gave his input in the scene: "Me: (a little grossed out but also enjoying Anurag's sense of humour), 'But Anurag, Kalki can speak Tamil, Hindi, and English." "What if it turns out that she's having phone s** with someone who has a fetish for s** talk in various languages and accents? Dev and the audience discover that once he enters her room?' Anurag pauses, the glint in his eyes gets brighter and his smile gets wider. Nothing makes a scene better than a creative flow between an actor and a director," he further wrote.

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

About the Cult Classic 'Dev.D'

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, 'Dev.D' was a bold reinterpretation of the classic Devdas. When it was released in 2009, the film stood out for its unconventional narrative, edgy treatment, and modern characters. The story follows Dev, played by Abhay Deol, whose life spirals after he misunderstands Paro, portrayed by Mahie Gill. As guilt and addiction consume him, he meets Chanda, a woman navigating struggles of her own. Over the years, 'Dev.D' has grown into a cult favourite and remains one of the most discussed films of its time. (ANI)