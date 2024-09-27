Devara Day 1: Anirudh Ravichander turns morning show into concert at Chennai theatre - WATCH

Singer-composer Anirudh Ravichander made a surprise visit to a theatre on the release day of Devara, performing a song from the film and thrilling fans with his energy. Starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, the movie's music by Anirudh has already captivated audiences

Singer-composer Anirudh Ravichander surprised fans by visiting a theatre to witness the audience's reaction to Devara, which released on Friday, September 27. Anirudh, who composed the music for the film, delighted the crowd by performing a couple of tracks from the movie. Several videos emerged online showing him energetically singing in the middle of the theatre, as fans cheered excitedly. The crowd’s enthusiasm matched Anirudh's lively performance, making it a memorable moment for everyone present.

In a recent promotional interview, Anirudh expressed his excitement about working with Jr NTR. He mentioned that Devara: Part 1 was poised to be a hit in Tamil as well. Reflecting on his experience in the Telugu film industry, Anirudh shared that despite this being only his fourth Telugu film in over a decade, the love and support from Telugu audiences have been overwhelming. After completing the background score for the movie, he felt confident that it would be something special.

Anirudh further teased the film, describing it as a hardcore action movie set in a unique world with new geography. He added that Jr NTR's powerful screen presence, coupled with director Koratala Siva's impressive writing, would create a lasting impact on viewers.

Apart from Jr NTR, Devara also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, marking their debut in the Telugu film industry. Directed by Koratala Siva, this film is Jr NTR’s first solo release in six years. With ticket sales already crossing Rs 80 crore, Devara is expected to have a grand opening at the box office.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan on Adipurush-Tandav controversies, 'Need to stay away from religion'

Latest Videos