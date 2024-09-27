Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Devara Day 1: Anirudh Ravichander turns morning show into concert at Chennai theatre - WATCH

    Singer-composer Anirudh Ravichander made a surprise visit to a theatre on the release day of Devara, performing a song from the film and thrilling fans with his energy. Starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, the movie's music by Anirudh has already captivated audiences

    Devara Day 1: Anirudh Ravichander turns morning show into concert at Chennai theatre - WATCH ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 12:02 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

    Singer-composer Anirudh Ravichander surprised fans by visiting a theatre to witness the audience's reaction to Devara, which released on Friday, September 27. Anirudh, who composed the music for the film, delighted the crowd by performing a couple of tracks from the movie. Several videos emerged online showing him energetically singing in the middle of the theatre, as fans cheered excitedly. The crowd’s enthusiasm matched Anirudh's lively performance, making it a memorable moment for everyone present.

    In a recent promotional interview, Anirudh expressed his excitement about working with Jr NTR. He mentioned that Devara: Part 1 was poised to be a hit in Tamil as well. Reflecting on his experience in the Telugu film industry, Anirudh shared that despite this being only his fourth Telugu film in over a decade, the love and support from Telugu audiences have been overwhelming. After completing the background score for the movie, he felt confident that it would be something special.

    Anirudh further teased the film, describing it as a hardcore action movie set in a unique world with new geography. He added that Jr NTR's powerful screen presence, coupled with director Koratala Siva's impressive writing, would create a lasting impact on viewers.

    Apart from Jr NTR, Devara also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, marking their debut in the Telugu film industry. Directed by Koratala Siva, this film is Jr NTR’s first solo release in six years. With ticket sales already crossing Rs 80 crore, Devara is expected to have a grand opening at the box office.

    ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan on Adipurush-Tandav controversies, 'Need to stay away from religion'

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Urvashi Rautela makes SHOCKING claims! Reveals Hrithik Roshan-Aditya Roy Kapur are on Raya dating app NTI

    Urvashi Rautela makes SHOCKING claims! Reveals Hrithik Roshan-Aditya Roy Kapur are on Raya dating app

    Saif Ali Khan on Adipurush-Tandav controversies, 'Need to stay away from religion' RBA

    Saif Ali Khan on Adipurush-Tandav controversies, 'Need to stay away from religion'

    Emily in Paris star Ashley Park engaged to Paul Forman? Here's the truth behind ring photos RKK

    Emily in Paris star Ashley Park engaged to Paul Forman? Here's the truth behind ring photos

    IIFA 2024: Will Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan share the stage? Here's what we know! RKK

    IIFA 2024: Will Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan share the stage? Here's what we know!

    Saif Ali Khan lauds Rahul Gandhi, says he is 'brave and honest' politician (WATCH) RBA

    Saif Ali Khan lauds Rahul Gandhi, says he is 'brave and honest' politician (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Urvashi Rautela makes SHOCKING claims! Reveals Hrithik Roshan-Aditya Roy Kapur are on Raya dating app NTI

    Urvashi Rautela makes SHOCKING claims! Reveals Hrithik Roshan-Aditya Roy Kapur are on Raya dating app

    UP SHOCKER! Class 2 student killed as part of 'black magic' to bring 'fame, glory, success' to Hathras school shk

    UP SHOCKER! Class 2 student killed as part of 'black magic' to bring 'fame, glory, success' to Hathras school

    Is your husband having an affair? Tips to save your marriage! RKK

    Is your husband having an affair? Tips to save your marriage!

    football Europa League 2024-25: 10-man Tottenham thrash Qarabag 3-0; AS Roma play 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao scr

    Europa League 2024-25: 10-man Tottenham thrash Qarabag 3-0; AS Roma play 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao

    Hezbollah aerial commander killed: How Israel eliminated Hussein Srour who developed UAVs in Lebanon (WATCH) snt

    Hezbollah aerial commander killed: How Israel eliminated Hussein Srour who developed UAVs in Lebanon (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon