A throwback video of Deepika Padukone from her modelling days is going viral online, with fans stunned by her confidence, beauty, and screen presence at just 19. The old clip has sparked fresh reactions across social media platforms.

A throwback video of Deepika Padukone from her early modelling days is once again grabbing attention online. The old clip, shared on Reddit, shows a young Deepika speaking about how she entered the modelling world before becoming one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. Fans across social media are now reacting to her confident personality, timeless beauty, and striking screen presence even at the age of 19.

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Deepika Opened Up About Starting Her Career

In the viral clip, Deepika revealed that she began modelling shortly after completing her Class 12 studies. She shared that although her parents initially wanted her to focus on graduation before entering the industry, modelling opportunities kept coming her way. The actor also mentioned taking a short break during her board exams before eventually choosing modelling as a full-time career path.

The video has reminded many fans of Deepika’s journey before her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om (2007). Today, she is among India’s highest-paid actors with blockbuster films like Pathaan and Jawan to her credit.

Designers Praised Young Deepika’s Personality

The throwback footage also featured well-known fashion designers praising Deepika during her early modelling years. Designer Ranna Gill described her as “very beautiful,” while Kiran Uttam Ghosh praised her confidence and attitude on the runway.

Several fans online are now calling the video proof that Deepika always had star quality. Many social media users were especially surprised by how mature and graceful she looked at such a young age, making the old clip trend once again online.

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