Actor Roopi Gill represented Punjabi cinema at the Cannes Film Festival, promoting her film 'Chardikala'. She graced the red carpet in a traditional Punjabi ensemble, drawing international attention to her film and culture.

Actor Roopi Gill made a graceful appearance on the prestigious Cannes Film Festival red carpet, representing Punjabi cinema on the international stage while promoting her upcoming film 'Chardikala', which is set for a theatrical release on May 29. Gill's presence at the globally celebrated event marked a significant moment for Punjabi cinema, drawing international attention to 'Chardikala'.

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A Nod to Punjabi Heritage

Elegantly dressed in a traditional Punjabi ensemble, the actor brought a strong cultural identity to one of cinema's most recognised platforms. Gill's outfit featured an ivory sharara set consisting of an off-white short kurta paired with voluminous sharara pants detailed with delicate gold block printing and embroidery. The standout element of the look was a traditional phulkari-style ivory dupatta with a heavily ornate gold border, draped over her head in classic Punjabi fashion. She completed the look with elegant ethnic jewellery, including a traditional Polki and Kundan necklace accented with emerald drops, matching statement earrings, and gold bangles. Her sleek hairstyle, tucked beneath the dupatta, kept the focus on the intricate craftsmanship of the attire and jewellery.

'Punjab Di Mitti, Cannes De Carpet Te'

Sharing the inspiration behind her appearance, Gill captioned the moment, "Punjab Di Mitti, Cannes De Carpet Te" ("The soil of Punjab on the carpet of Cannes"). View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roopinder Kaur Gill (@roopigill_)

Ammy Virk, who also stars in the film reposted the picture and praised Roopi Gill for representing Punjabi heritage on global platform. He wrote, "@roopilgill kya baat ae, feeling proud. Saadi film cannes film festival te gyi ae"

About 'Chardikala'

Produced by Pinky Dhaliwal under the banner of MAD 4 FILMS and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, 'Chardikala' stars Ammy Virk, Himmat Sandhu, and Roopi Gill in key roles. (ANI)