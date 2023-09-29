Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone's viral picture from 'Fighter' sets ignites internet buzz

    Excitement surrounds 'Fighter' as Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone embark on a 15-day filming schedule in Italy. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, promises both foot-tapping music and breathtaking visuals. A viral photograph of Deepika Padukone on set adds to the buzz.
     

    Deepika Padukone's viral picture from 'Fighter' sets ignites internet buzz SHG EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 1:12 PM IST

    Following the success of "War", director Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film "Fighter," featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been generating significant excitement. Being hailed acclaimed as India's first-ever aerial action franchise, the film boasts the presence of the seasoned actor Anil Kapoor in an important role. Recently, there was an exclusive revelation that the lead actors would be shooting two songs in Italy, commencing on September 27. Now, creating a considerable stir on the internet is a photograph of the glamorous Deepika Padukone. This image has sparked a frenzy among fans and online enthusiasts alike.

     

     

    Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have embarked on a 15-day filming schedule in Italy for their upcoming movie "Fighter." During this period, the dynamic duo will be capturing scenes for two distinct songs. Notably, the internet has been abuzz with the circulation of a viral photograph featuring Deepika Padukone, taken on the picturesque sets of Phi Beach, Italy. In this captivating image, DP appears to be engrossed in a photographic moment with a crew member. The actress exudes sheer elegance in the sun-drenched ambiance, donning a stylish black ensemble complemented by subtle makeup. Their joyous smiles while posing for the camera add a delightful touch to the scene.

    The shoot schedule of the film, as reported by Pinkvilla will start with a dance number. Their source said “The Italy schedule begins with a dance number in the coming week picturized on Hrithik and Deepika. It’s a foot-tapping dance number on the lines of Ghungroo from War, with the leading pair looking their best. The stylish song, composed by Vishal and Shekhar, will be the talk of the town once launched.”
    Furthermore, the source shed light on the director's penchant for crafting visually captivating and melodically enchanting songs. Drawing a parallel to Siddharth Anand's debut film, the source highlighted that his movies have consistently excelled in terms of both tunes and visuals. Iconic songs like "Khuda Jaane," "Meherbaan," "Ghungroo," "Jai Jai Shiv Shankar," "Besharam Rang," "Tujhe Bhula Diya," and many more have left a lasting impact. Therefore, "Fighter" is anticipated to follow in the same tradition of excellence.
    The source also revealed that the dance number, choreographed by the renowned Bosco and Ceaser, will feature multiple catchy hook steps performed by the lead duo. Following the completion of this high-energy dance shoot, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will come together once again to shoot a heartfelt love ballad.

    ALSO READ: Animal: Prabhas heaps praise on Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer teaser; calls it stunning

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2023, 1:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ExCBFC member Ashoke Pandit on Vishals allegations against censor board heres what he said ADC

    Ex-CBFC member Ashoke Pandit on Vishals allegations against censor board heres what he said

    Vicky Kaushal grooves to his wife Katrina Kaif's 'Dhoom 3' hit song 'Kamli' [WATCH] ATG

    Vicky Kaushal grooves to his wife Katrina Kaif's 'Dhoom 3' hit song 'Kamli' [WATCH]

    Shah Rukh Khan Vs Prabhas: Real reason behind Dunki and Salaar's clash at the box office RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan Vs Prabhas: Real reason behind Dunki and Salaar's clash at the box office

    Animal Prabhas heaps praise on Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer teaser; calls it stunning ATG

    Animal: Prabhas heaps praise on Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer teaser; calls it stunning

    Mumbai Diaries: Bombay general hospital staff returns in thrilling second season trailer on Prime Video SHG EAI

    Mumbai Diaries: Bombay general hospital staff returns in thrilling second season trailer on Prime Video

    Recent Stories

    ExCBFC member Ashoke Pandit on Vishals allegations against censor board heres what he said ADC

    Ex-CBFC member Ashoke Pandit on Vishals allegations against censor board heres what he said

    Game on with YOLO 247: Your Ultimate Playbook for Mastering the Casino Scene!

    Game on with YOLO 247: Your Ultimate Playbook for Mastering the Casino Scene!

    Kerala: 16-year-old ends life after receiving messages from fake police website rkn

    Kerala: 16-year-old ends life after receiving messages from fake police website

    ODI World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson to miss New Zealand's opening clash against England snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson to miss New Zealand's opening clash against England

    Vicky Kaushal grooves to his wife Katrina Kaif's 'Dhoom 3' hit song 'Kamli' [WATCH] ATG

    Vicky Kaushal grooves to his wife Katrina Kaif's 'Dhoom 3' hit song 'Kamli' [WATCH]

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon