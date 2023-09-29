Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Animal: Prabhas heaps praise on Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer teaser; calls it stunning

    Prabhas praises the "Animal" teaser, starring Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, on Instagram. The highly anticipated teaser hints at a unique cinematic experience. "Animal" is set for a December 1, 2023

    Animal Prabhas heaps praise on Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer teaser; calls it stunning
    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

    Prabhas took to his official Instagram handle to shower praises on the teaser of 'Animal,' a highly anticipated movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The teaser was released on September 28, Thursday, which also marked Ranbir Kapoor's 41st birthday. It has created quite a buzz on the internet, hinting at an unprecedented cinematic experience for Hindi cinema enthusiasts.

    Various prominent figures from both Bollywood and the South film industry were left impressed by the "Animal" teaser. They expressed their admiration for this ambitious project on their social media platforms. Prabhas, who is reportedly in talks to collaborate with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his upcoming project, shared a special message for the team behind "Animal."

    In his Instagram story, Prabhas lauded Ranbir Kapoor, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and other team members, calling the teaser "stunning" and congratulating them. He eagerly expressed his anticipation for the film. This endorsement from the "Saaho" actor has heightened expectations for the action thriller, set to release pan-India in five languages, including regional audiences.

    As for "Animal," it is scheduled to premiere worldwide on December 1, 2023. Originally planned for an August 2023 release, the film faced delays in post-production. Ranbir Kapoor takes on the role of the protagonist, portraying the son of a wealthy industrialist who endured abuse from his father during his upbringing. Despite revealing various character traits, the teaser has kept the protagonist's name a mystery.

    Anil Kapoor plays the character of Balbir Singh, the father of the protagonist, while Bobby Deol appears as the lead antagonist. Rashmika Mandanna portrays Geethanjali, Ranbir Kapoor's character's wife. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Siddhant Karnick, Saurabh Sachdeva, and others in supporting roles. "Animal" promises to be a gripping cinematic experience eagerly awaited by fans across the nation.

