Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone's Bhutan vacay pictures are treat to your eyes-SEE photos and videos

    With breathtaking images, videos Deepika Padukone is taking her fans and followers on a virtual tour of her Bhutan holiday.

    Deepika Padukone's Bhutan vacay pictures are treat to your eyes-SEE photos and videos RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 15, 2023, 4:43 PM IST

    Deepika Padukone is still on vacation and is taking us on a virtual tour of her Bhutan trip via lovely photographs. Deepika took a much-needed break to Bhutan after a hectic itinerary that included Paris Fashion Week, Pathaan marketing, the Oscars, and the opening of the NMACC. 

    After all, her vacation seemed to have been a fantastic adventure! After photos of the Bollywood actor mingling with admirers at Paro Taktsang, also known as Tiger's Nest in Bhutan, went popular on social media, she has now turned to Instagram to showcase photos from her trip. She began the picture series with a portrait of herself against a beautiful green backdrop, labelled "Land of the Thunder Dragon." 

    Also Read: Rihanna buys $21M LA penthouse once owned by FRIENDS star Matthew Perry; read details

    Next up, we saw snow-capped peaks, forests, grand monasteries and delectable local food. But the cherry on top is the adorable photo of Deepika beaming with joy as she poses with some local kids. The actress even shared a clip of her footprints.

    Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor SEXY photoshoot: Actress flaunts her curvy body in BOLD black thigh-slit dress

    One lucky fan who recently shared a selfie with Deepika commended her off-screen elegance and composure, adding she respected Deepika's privacy and was happy when the diva approached her for a photo. Not only that, but Deepika was photographed posing with a charming pair during her trip, according to another fan page. 

    Deepika can be seen posing with lovely local kids while smiling in photos she has uploaded on Instagram.


    Deepika's next film will be Siddharth Anand's Fighter, in which she will work alongside Hrithik Roshan for the first time. The film, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover, is planned to be released in January 2024. Fans are looking forward to the high-octane action drama, which promises to be an exciting journey with this all-star cast.

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2023, 4:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    pro-wrestling WWE/AEW rumours: Seth Rollins going off-script, CM Punk return and more-ayh

    WWE/AEW rumours: Seth Rollins going off-script, CM Punk return and more

    When is Coachella 2023? Know who will perform, where to watch, timings and more RBA

    When is Coachella 2023? Know who will perform, where to watch, timings and more

    Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui slams Citadel star Priyanka Chopra; here's what he said RBA

    Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui slams Citadel star Priyanka Chopra; here's what he said

    When is Evil Dead Rise releasing in India? Actresses Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan reveal some inside details RBA

    When is Evil Dead Rise releasing in India? Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan reveal some inside details

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Turning Point' and 'Viking Wolf' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Turning Point' and 'Viking Wolf' are a must-watch

    Recent Stories

    Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala AJR

    Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Kajal Raghwani Pradeep Pandey dance moves in Lahanga Chalelu Lasar Ke is a must WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Pradeep Pandey's dance moves in ‘Lahanga Chalelu Lasar Ke is a must WATCH

    IPL 2023: Jasprit Bumrah begins pain-free rehab at NCA; Shreyas Iyer to have back surgery next week-ayh

    IPL 2023: Jasprit Bumrah begins pain-free rehab at NCA; Shreyas Iyer to have back surgery next week

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Nirahu HOT romantic song Dhadak Jala Chhatiya will make you go crazy-WATCH RBA

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's HOT song ‘Dhadak Jala Chhatiya’ will make you go crazy

    IPL 2023: How enjoyable has Glenn Maxwell stint been with RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore? The Australian reveals-ayh

    IPL 2023: How enjoyable has Glenn Maxwell's stint been with RCB? The Australian reveals

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon