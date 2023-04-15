Deepika Padukone's Bhutan vacay pictures are treat to your eyes-SEE photos and videos

With breathtaking images, videos Deepika Padukone is taking her fans and followers on a virtual tour of her Bhutan holiday.

Deepika Padukone is still on vacation and is taking us on a virtual tour of her Bhutan trip via lovely photographs. Deepika took a much-needed break to Bhutan after a hectic itinerary that included Paris Fashion Week, Pathaan marketing, the Oscars, and the opening of the NMACC.

After all, her vacation seemed to have been a fantastic adventure! After photos of the Bollywood actor mingling with admirers at Paro Taktsang, also known as Tiger's Nest in Bhutan, went popular on social media, she has now turned to Instagram to showcase photos from her trip. She began the picture series with a portrait of herself against a beautiful green backdrop, labelled "Land of the Thunder Dragon."

Next up, we saw snow-capped peaks, forests, grand monasteries and delectable local food. But the cherry on top is the adorable photo of Deepika beaming with joy as she poses with some local kids. The actress even shared a clip of her footprints.

One lucky fan who recently shared a selfie with Deepika commended her off-screen elegance and composure, adding she respected Deepika's privacy and was happy when the diva approached her for a photo. Not only that, but Deepika was photographed posing with a charming pair during her trip, according to another fan page.

Deepika can be seen posing with lovely local kids while smiling in photos she has uploaded on Instagram.



Deepika's next film will be Siddharth Anand's Fighter, in which she will work alongside Hrithik Roshan for the first time. The film, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover, is planned to be released in January 2024. Fans are looking forward to the high-octane action drama, which promises to be an exciting journey with this all-star cast.