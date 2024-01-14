Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh praised pap who mastered 'Sher Khul Gaye' moves [WATCH]

    Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh delightfully join a paparazzo's spontaneous dance at Mumbai airport to the beats of 'Sher Khul Gaye' from Deepika's upcoming movie 'Fighter.' The energetic moment adds charm to their stylish return. 'Fighter,' an aerial action drama starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is set to release on January 25, with the trailer generating high anticipation

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 14, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

    Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai in style, adding a delightful surprise to their airport appearance. A paparazzo's spontaneous dance to Deepika's upcoming movie, 'Fighter,' specifically the song 'Sher Khul Gaye,' caught the attention of the duo.

    On the morning of Sunday, January 14, the couple was captured exuding casual yet chic vibes at the Mumbai airport. Ranveer opted for a black sweater paired with ice blue denim pants and cream shoes, complemented by a beanie and black sunglasses. Deepika radiated elegance in a white shirt under a cozy beige sweater, paired with beige pants and brown boots, minimal makeup, and her hair gracefully tied in a bun, adorned with sunglasses.

    The dynamic duo, hand-in-hand, strolled towards their car, with Ranveer courteously holding the door open for Deepika. Unexpectedly, an impromptu dance performance awaited them as a paparazzo showcased spirited moves to 'Sher Khul Gaye' from the much-anticipated movie 'Fighter,' where Deepika stars alongside Hrithik Roshan.

    Intrigued and amused, Deepika keenly observed the impromptu performance and exclaimed with enthusiasm, 'correct.' Unable to resist the infectious energy, both Deepika and Ranveer joined in, showcasing their own moves while seated in the car. Expressing her appreciation, Deepika graciously thanked the paparazzo for the spontaneous and heartwarming moment before bidding farewell with a wave.

    'Fighter,' an aerial action drama, marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, both playing Squadron Leaders. The stellar cast also includes Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie is set to hit the silver screen on January 25, with eager anticipation building for the release of the trailer tomorrow.

