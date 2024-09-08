Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce arrival of 1st child; welcome baby girl [PHOTOS]

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, have joyfully welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The couple, known for their openness about their desire for parenthood, shared their excitement and gratitude on social media, marking a new chapter in their lives

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 4:06 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 8, 2024, 4:06 PM IST

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are overjoyed to announce the birth of their first child, a baby girl. The couple, who had openly shared their excitement about becoming parents, took to social media to express their heartfelt gratitude and joy.

    Their daughter was born on Sunday morning, and the couple shared the news with a simple yet touching post on social media that read, “Welcome baby girl.” Their post included their names, celebrating the arrival of their new bundle of joy.

    The couple’s announcement was met with a flood of warm wishes from the celebrity community. Arjun Kapoor enthusiastically commented, “Laxmi aayi hai!!!! The queen is here!!!!” while Alia Bhatt posted a series of teary-eyed and heart emojis. Other Bollywood stars such as Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Kriti Sanon also extended their congratulations.

    Prior to the birth, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted arriving at a Mumbai hospital in a luxury vehicle, drawing attention from the paparazzi. Fans had been eagerly awaiting this joyful announcement, and the news has been celebrated by many.

    The new parents have yet to reveal their daughter's name. In anticipation of the arrival, Deepika and Ranveer had visited the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings. The excitement surrounding their new journey as parents has been palpable, with friends, family, and fans sending their best wishes.

    Deepika Padukone plans to take a maternity leave and will return to the big screen in Rohit Shetty’s forthcoming film, Singham Again.

