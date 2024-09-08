Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl: First photos go viral; but is it fake or real? Check here

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s newborn baby girl has sparked excitement with viral photos. Yet, with no official confirmation from the couple, their authenticity is still questioned.
     

    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

    Bollywood’s beloved couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, have made headlines once again, but this time for a different reason. The stars recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl, into the world, and the news has sent waves of excitement across their fanbase. However, the first photos of the newborn, which have gone viral, have sparked a debate over their authenticity.

    Reports confirming the birth of Deepika and Ranveer’s baby girl have been circulating, and the couple’s fans have been eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the newest addition to their family. Amidst the buzz, several photos claiming to show the couple’s baby have surfaced online. These images have quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing a significant amount of attention and curiosity from fans and the media alike.

    Despite the frenzy, it’s important to note that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have not officially released any photos of their baby. The couple, known for their privacy, has kept details of their personal lives closely guarded. The viral images in question have not been verified by any credible source or confirmed by the couple themselves. This has led to speculation about their authenticity and raised questions about whether they are real or simply the work of creative fans or unauthorized sources.

    As the couple continues to cherish their new role as parents, fans are encouraged to be cautious about believing and sharing unverified content. Until an official announcement or authentic photos are shared by Deepika and Ranveer, it is best to approach such viral images with skepticism. The couple’s fans can look forward to genuine updates directly from the stars, who are expected to share their joy in their own time. For now, let’s respect their privacy and celebrate the happy news with patience and understanding.

