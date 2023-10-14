Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Deepika Padukone ramps up style quotient; exudes 'boss lady' vibes in checkered pantsuit - WATCH

    Deepika Padukone exuded boss lady vibes in a checkered pantsuit for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The video has gone viral on Instagram. Deepika Padukone's sartorial-style game is always on point.

    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 7:58 PM IST

    On October 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. This session holds notable importance as it gathers members of the International Olympic Committee to make crucial decisions regarding the future of the Olympic Games. India is hosting the IOC session for the second time, marking a return after almost four decades since the last session, last held in New Delhi in 1983.

    As part of the grand inauguration soiree, Bollywood celebrities and sportspersons have assembled at the Jio World Centre. Deepika Padukone turned heads in a checkered pantsuit. She tied her hair in a neat bun and teamed up the ensemble with black stilettos and diamond earrings. She carried a small, white handbag with black trimmings. She kept the makeup minimal to let the outfit do all the talking. Check out the VIRAL video here:

    The 141st IOC Session, taking place in India, reflects the commitment of India to fostering global cooperation, celebrating sporting excellence, and furthering the Olympic ideals of friendship, respect, and excellence, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

    According to the official statement, the session will be attended by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, along with other IOC members, notable figures from Indian sports, and representatives from diverse sports federations, including the Indian Olympic Association. Besides Deepika Padukone, even Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have arrived at the Jio World Centre for the big event. Among sportspersons, Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has also reached the grand venue.

