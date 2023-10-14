India Vs Pakistan 2023: Arijit Singh rejoices Babar Azam's wicket in iconic style - WATCH

In the legendary India Vs Pakistan 2023 World Cup match, iconic Bollywood singer Arijit Singh is channelling his fan moment as he rejoices on the wicket of Babar Azam in an iconic style at the Ahmedabad stadium. This video has gone VIRAL on X.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that renowned playback singer Arijit Singh will wow the audiences before the much-anticipated World Cup showdown between the neighbouring countries. The performance of Arijit Singh is slated and set to begin at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, as stated by the BCCI. The India-Pakistan match, the 12th fixture of the ICC World Cup 2023, is slated to take place on Saturday, October 14, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This stadium holds the distinction of being the largest cricket stadium in the world.

Arijit Singh performed his hits like Tum Kya Mile From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Jeetega Jeetega, Lehra Do from 83 and many more. Sunidhi Chauhan, Sukhwinder Singh and Shankar Mahadevan also performed at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The packed stadium erupted in loud cheers as the musicians took to the stage, each with an electrifying voice to infuse energy into the crowd.

Post the performance, Arijit Singh was back in the stands to cheer for team India. As India got skipper Babar Azam’s wicket, Arijit was caught on camera celebrating a la Sourav Ganguly at Lords, when the cricketer took off his shirt and waved from the balcony of Lords after India defeated England in the final of the Natwest series. Check it out right here:

Ahead of the performance, Arijit Singh made his way to the stadium. He waved at his fans and clinched his fist to gesture a win for India. Some users had earlier expressed that arranging a dedicated show solely for the India vs Pakistan match ‘trivialises’ the involvement of other teams.

