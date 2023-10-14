Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty learns horse riding; prequel to highlight Bhoota Kola worship more

Given the pan-India popularity of the first part, it is out now and disclosed that Kantara 2, the prequel in the Kantara franchise, will be made with a high budget and modern technology. Rishab Shetty has learned horse riding for the film.

Actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty has been trending in the entertainment industry after announcing the sequel of the movie Kantara. The blockbuster movie Kantara grabbed the headlines in media reports after the film got released in 2022. This pan-India movie delved into old Karnataka traditions and showcased the existence of demigods. The actor has announced that they will drop the prequel to the movie next year. The shooting of the movie is about to start in November or December. As per the recent update, it is said and believed that the prequel will focus on the cultural importance of Buta Kola and Panjurli divine worship.

Given the pan-India popularity of the first part, it is said and disclosed that the Kantara prequel will be made with a high budget and modern technology. Rishab Shetty will take training in horse riding and some ancient martial arts in the movie. Kantara was made with a budget of Rs 16 crore and collected more than Rs 400 crore worldwide. The movie was made as a devotional action entertainer. It received outstanding responses from all the languages it released.

According to media reports, the budget for the prequel is about to be Rs 125 crores. If these reports are legit and real, then this time, the budget of the prequel (Kantara 2), has grown by over 100 crores. Rishab Shetty has written and directed the film Kantara, released in 2022. The movie came as an underdog and enlisted its name in the list of the highest-grossing Kannada movies.

Apart from Rishab Shetty, Kantara movie stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Manasi Sudhir and Achyuth Kumar played a prominent role in the movie. It was produced under the banner of Hombale Films.

