    Deepika Padukone mimics Ranveer Singh's dialogue from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; Alia Bhatt responds

    Excellent reviews of Ranveer Singh's performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have been received. Alia Bhatt responded to Deepika Padukone's attempt to imitate Rocky in a recent video.


     

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 6:48 PM IST

    The eagerly awaited love comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani finally hit theatres on Friday. The film directed by Karan Johar has received excellent reviews from critics and viewers alike and is expected to become a great smash at the box office. Many people have praised Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt for their acting abilities and obvious chemistry. Last night, Ranveer took his wife Deepika Padukone to see the movie, and she has now shared her thoughts on it in a humorous new video. He wrote "Taking her to see Rocky Rani" and added three options, "She's gonna love it," "She's gonna LUHHHV it!, and "Chup kar chappal khayega.” 

    “She LLLLLLLOVED it!!!” The video opens with Deepika and Ranveer grooving to the beats of the What Jhumka song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ranveer then asks Deepika to mimic his character Rocky from the film. He makes her say the dialogue, “This is Rocky Randhawa this side. Hi babes, love you from last life.” he wrote. 

    Ranveer's Rocky Aur Rani Kii co-star Alia Bhatt Prem Kahaani expressed his enthusiasm for the video in the comments by using heart-eyed emojis. Amruta Khanvilkar, who plays Ranveer's sister in the movie, wrote "Yassssss," and Anjali Anand also used heart emojis. What Jhumka's singer Jonita Gandhi remarked, "This was the video I needed today." For those who are unaware, Deepika Padukone skipped the gala premiere of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Mumbai because she wasn't there. She was later seen with Ranveer at Karan Johar's house, nevertheless, to celebrate the movie's opening. 

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2023, 6:48 PM IST
