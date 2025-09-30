Bollywood star Deepika Padukone recently addressed the rumours surrounding a supposed Instagram unfollow feud with filmmaker Farah Khan. She responded candidly, putting the gossip to rest and clarifying the status of their friendship.

The buzz in Bollywood these days is about the rumors of a disagreement between Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Farah Khan, with news being that they have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. It inspired more talk after Farah’s quip, in response to the actor’s post-motherhood work schedule request, that she wanted to work for an 8-hour day.

Farah Khan had nothing to say about this so-called scuffle. She said that she and Deepika had never straight away followed each other on Instagram. She insisted that while shooting for Happy New Year, they had decided not to use Instagram for their communications rather simple messages or phone calls. As Deepika prefers, they usually don't. Therefore, according to her, birthday wishing through it is not their thing at all. Their friendship is much deeper than that, she claims. She even said she was among the first to visit Deepika when her daughter, Dua, was born, showing the strength of their bond beyond social media.

Deepika Padukone Gets Candid About Instagram Unfollow

Deepika Padukone responded to Farah's clarification with Amen and a folded hands emoji on the report of the media concerning what Farah said. Fans thought it was a sign of Deepika endorsing Farah's explanation and subtly putting the rumors to rest.

Farah Khan's comment regarding Deepika's alleged demand for an 8-hour work shift in one of her YouTube vlogs sparked what became a wildfire of rumors regarding an existing feud between the two celebrities. Social media users promptly deciphered the joke into a serious cause for speculation. Both Deepika and Farah, however, made it clear that their relationship was intact both professionally and personally.

In brief, the story about the Instagram unfollow seems to have been a misunderstanding that was blown out of proportion by assumptions on social media. Farah Khan and Deepika Padukone have reaffirmed their friendship through thick and thin. Fans can rest in knowing that the bond between the actress and filmmaker is stronger than any rumors lurking around.