Bollywood fans are buzzing as Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan reportedly unfollow each other on Instagram, sparking rumors of a major fallout. The unexpected social media move has left fans eager to know the reason behind their sudden rift.

Though Bollywood is often vibrant on social media, the newest highlight in town involves two ladies in the industry: Deepika Padukone and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan. On looking up their names on Instagram all fans were left shocked by what had happened; deepika unfollowed farah and vice versa. Rumors are now making rounds of a possible fallout between these long-time friends. This is because of how public scrutiny by way of media monitors friendships in Bollywood. But what this move online further opened up is speculations among fans on what could have happened.

Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan Unfollow Each Other

Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan have been friends for almost over a decade. This includes various blockbuster movies, where Farah directed and choreographed, having Deepika as one of its prominent stars. They have been seen partying, award functions, and even personal celebrations, besides their professional collaborations. Unfollowing each other makes more sense since most journalists have covered their association many times at interviews.

Fallout Rumors

Neither Deepika nor Farah has spoken about the matter directly, but the Instagram unfollow has created a lot of noise on different forums. Several reasons come up in fan's minds for the split-from work-related disputes to personal misunderstandings. Insiders have hinted that this is probably related to projects to join and disagreed on creative differences, but nothing has been confirmed. Other than shock, disappointment-ranged reactions have been shown on social media, with most asking the two stars to fix things with each other.

Professional Collaboration Impacts

Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan have worked together on many projects in the industry. Apart from their wonderful dance numbers and directing, Farah has always praised Deepika's hard work and professionalism. Industry watchers note public unfollowing may show a case of tension that could hinder future collaborations. However, such misunderstandings between celebrities are quite common.