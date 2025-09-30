Farah Khan addresses rumors of a fallout with Deepika Padukone, clarifying they never followed each other on Instagram and explaining her recent comments were misunderstood, urging an end to fake controversies in the industry.

Recently, Farah Khan found herself at the center of a social media stir after comments she made during a vlog sparked rumors of tension between her and actress Deepika Padukone. The choreographer-turned-filmmaker, who launched Deepika with Om Shanti Om, was accused by netizens of taking a subtle dig at the actress. Some reports even claimed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram following the incident.

The Truth Behind the Instagram Unfollow Rumors

Addressing the rumors in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Farah Khan set the record straight. She revealed that she and Deepika were never following each other on Instagram to begin with. “We had made a pact during the Happy New Year shoot that we wouldn’t communicate on Instagram; instead, direct message and call. We don’t even wish birthday wishes on Insta because Deepika doesn’t like it,” Farah explained. This clarifies that their relationship remains cordial despite the online speculation.

Clarifying the 8-Hour Work Shift Comment

Farah further explained that her comment about Deepika’s alleged 8-hour work shift was misunderstood. “My 8-hour comment wasn’t a dig. It was to make Dilip, our cook, say that he will now also work 8 hours when he actually works just for 2 hours!” she said. Farah emphasized that her remarks were light-hearted and not meant to offend Deepika.

Calling Out the Trend of Fake Controversies

Farah also spoke about the growing trend of fake controversies in the entertainment industry. She recalled another recent incident where rumors spread about her and Karan Johar ignoring actor Aayush Sharma on the red carpet, which was untrue, as they had already met him earlier. “It can genuinely cause problems between people. Thankfully, I pick up the phone and call them before it gets worse! But people need to stop doing this,” she concluded.