Filmmaker Farah Khan recently made a witty remark about Deepika Padukone’s work hours in her vlog, saying the actress shoots only eight hours a day. The playful dig has gone viral, sparking fan debates over work-life balance in Bollywood.

Deepika Padukone is currently the talk of the town because of her post pregnancy work demands and upcoming projects. She has always received appreciation for her dedication and professionalism. However, recently, Farah Khan made some comments about the actress’s work schedule that sent the online world into chatter. Social media has erupted with varied opinions about Farah’s teasing remark about Deepika working only for 8 hours on set.

The Backstory: Farah and Deepika’s Mixed-tie

Farah Khan and Deepika Padukone have always shared a close working relationship for many years. Farah gave Deepika her first big chance in Bollywood with the film Om Shanti Om (2007) opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Over the years, their relationship endured a warm banter once in a while whenever they took stage together in public. The recent vlog is aimed at candidly showcasing this chit-chatting atmosphere where she takes a celebrity behind the scenes and engages in fun.

What Went Viral

In the vlog, it was stated rather casually: "Deepika sirf 8 hours shoot karti hai."(Deepika only works for 8 hours on set). Said rather lightly and humorously, so, the statement garnered attention. Quite a lot saw this as a jest regarding Deepika's not-so-busy schedule when others in Bollywood are known to be working for 12-14 hours a day.

Why Is the 8-Hour Comment Sticking Out?

With long hours being a common parameter of this industry, it naturally aroused interest among fans whether an A-list actress would actually work according to an 8-hour schedule. Some praised Deepika for having a work-life balance, particularly with respect to her health and personal commitments due to her baby. Others started a debate about professionalism versus privilege in Bollywood.

Divided Opinions Among Fans

The comment has bought audiences online together raising a debate again. A good number support Deepika, asserting that she earned her right to set boundaries for her career. Others feel like Farah's quip reflected the latent tensions between stars and filmmakers over work commitments. The quote found its way to countless memes, tweets, and Instagram reels, making it perhaps the hottest talking topic about Bollywood this week.

Farah: Humor or Criticism?

Farah Khan is known for her open and witty style. The comment sounds more like playful banter than serious critique among friends because of the rapport she shares with Deepika.