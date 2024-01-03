Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Deepika Padukone believes THIS film is 'best performance of recent years', shares favourite scene

    Deepika Padukone shared a video from the film she finds has the best performance over recent years and wrote, "Aah, this scene! Possibly one of the best performances I've seen in recent years."

    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

    As we step into 202, Deepika Padukone has delivered her assessment of the best acting performance of the year (or perhaps numerous recent years) among all the actor, and director roundtables, and year-ender lists. She turned to Instagram and shared a scene from Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro', calling it one of the 'best' in recent years.

    Deepika Padukone's Instagram story

    Sharing the viral London Symphony Orchestra sequence from the Leonard Bernstein biography, posted by a cinephile account, on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Aah, this scene! Possibly one of the best performances I've seen in recent years."

    About the scene

    'Maestro', Bradley Cooper's follow-up to A Star Is Born, is a loving look at Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre. Bradley co-wrote, directed, and stars alongside Carey Mulligan in this picture of the great composer and conductor's public and private sides.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Professional front

    Deepika Padukone was featured in two blockbusters alongside Shah Rukh Khan last year, 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'. Next, she will be seen with Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter' and with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in 'Kalki AD 2898'. 

