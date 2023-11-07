Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Deepfake: After Rashmika,Katrina Kaif falls victim to nasty AI technology by morphing her infamous towel scene

    Salman Khan and Katrina have been teamed for Tiger 3. Katrina said she knew of the viral success of Tiger 3's towel battle scene at the Hammam. While in the original picture, Katrina is seen wrapped in a towel fighting Hollywood stuntwoman, the morphed picture showed her wearing a white deep plunging neckline top. 

    Deepfake After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif falls victim to nasty AI technology by morphing her infamous towel scene RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 7, 2023, 9:38 AM IST

    A day after the widespread social media sensation of Rashmika Mandanna's morphed video, an altered image of Katrina Kaif's controversial towel scene from her upcoming film "Tiger 3" has been doing the rounds. Katrina was seen fighting a Hollywood stuntwoman while covered in a towel in the original photo; however, the altered image included her donning a white blouse with a steep, plunging neckline. 

    The towel battle scene starring Katrina Kaif
    Katrina Kaif has previously discussed the difficulties involved in filming a "hand-to-hand fight inside a steamy hammam." 

    Deepfake After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif falls victim to nasty AI technology by morphing her infamous towel scene RBA

    Considering the scenario of the towel fight, Katrina Kaif said,“It was a very, very difficult sequence to shoot because it has incredible hand to hand fighting inside a steamy Hammam room so gripping, fending, landing the punches and the kicks everything was very difficult. Hats off to Adi for thinking of this brilliant scene because I don’t think there has been a fight sequence like this featuring two women on screen in India!”

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: What is Ankita Lokhande's real name? Actress once wanted to be an air hostess

    “The way Maneesh and the action team executed it was just incredible - everything was detailed out to a T. So, it was a total team effort which people are loving! Zoya takes on a brilliant fighter played by Michelle Lee and I’m sure the intensity, the aggression, the brutality in the scene is going to make people gasp!” 

    For Katrina, this fight sequence is the best. “This is one of the best action sequences I have ever seen women do on screen. It’s simply brilliant and I can’t wait for people to see the full action set piece in theatres!" she added. 

    'Tiger 3' continues the storyline from the previous films,'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017), 'War'(2019), and'Pathaan'(2023). Scheduled for release on November 12, the movie will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The movie is directed by Maneesh Sharma and features Emraan Hashmi in the role of antagonist.

    Rashmika Mandanna's Deepfake Viral video:
    A video of Rashmika Mandanna circulated on social media yesterday. The Pushpa star could be seen boarding a lift in the footage. The video was released on X by writer and researcher Abhishek Kumar, who is calling for a legislative and regulatory structure to address the growing problem of deepfakes in India. For those who don't know, the actor's face was deepfake-ed to replace the original image of British-Indian influencer Zara Patel in the video.  

    Also Read: Explained: What is Deepfake? the AI technique that Rashmika Mandana has fallen victim of

    What is Deepfake technology?
    Artificial intelligence (AI) technology known as "deepfake" is used to produce incredibly lifelike and frequently misleading digital information. Its main application is in replacing or modifying an individual's voice and appearance in audio or video recordings. It can be difficult to distinguish between modified and true multimedia content since it uses sophisticated algorithms and machine learning approaches to create multimedia that seems authentic. 

    About Tiger 3: 
    'Tiger 3' carries on the plot from 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017), 'War' (2019), and 'Pathaan' (2023). The film, slated for release on November 12, will be accessible in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Maneesh Sharma is the film's director, while Emraan Hashmi plays the antagonist.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2023, 10:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sara Ali Khan reveals her weight loss struggle, shares pictures of her belly fat RKK

    Sara Ali Khan reveals her weight loss struggle, shares pictures of her belly fat

    Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video: Mrunal Thakur applauds actress for standing against such videos RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video: Mrunal Thakur applauds actress for raising voice against such videos

    Bigg Boss 17: What is Ankita Lokhande's real name? Actress once wanted to be an air hostess RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: What is Ankita Lokhande's real name? Actress once wanted to be an air hostess

    Anupamaa PM Modi promotes 'vocal for local' by sharing Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's video (Watch) RBA

    Anupamaa: PM Modi promotes 'vocal for local' by sharing Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's video (Watch)

    Alia Bhatt wishes 'baby tiger' Raha on her first birthday; drops picture ATG

    Alia Bhatt wishes 'baby tiger' Raha on her first birthday; drops picture

    Recent Stories

    AI cameras in Kerala caught vehicles of 13 MLAs and MPs for violating traffic rules in October rkn

    AI cameras in Kerala caught vehicles of 13 MLAs and MPs for violating traffic rules in October

    Mizoram Election 2023 CM Zoramthanga fails to cast vote as EVM malfunctions will vote later gcw

    Mizoram Election 2023: CM Zoramthanga fails to cast vote as EVM malfunctions

    Sara Ali Khan reveals her weight loss struggle, shares pictures of her belly fat RKK

    Sara Ali Khan reveals her weight loss struggle, shares pictures of her belly fat

    Kerala: Robbers go on stabbing spree in Thrissur; one youth killed anr

    Kerala: Robbers go on stabbing spree in Thrissur; one youth killed, 2 injured

    Netanyahu offers 'real future' to Palestinians while Gaza death toll crosses 10000

    Netanyahu offers 'real future' to Palestinians while Gaza death toll crosses 10000

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon