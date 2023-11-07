Deepfake: After Rashmika,Katrina Kaif falls victim to nasty AI technology by morphing her infamous towel scene

Salman Khan and Katrina have been teamed for Tiger 3. Katrina said she knew of the viral success of Tiger 3's towel battle scene at the Hammam. While in the original picture, Katrina is seen wrapped in a towel fighting Hollywood stuntwoman, the morphed picture showed her wearing a white deep plunging neckline top.

A day after the widespread social media sensation of Rashmika Mandanna's morphed video, an altered image of Katrina Kaif's controversial towel scene from her upcoming film "Tiger 3" has been doing the rounds. Katrina was seen fighting a Hollywood stuntwoman while covered in a towel in the original photo; however, the altered image included her donning a white blouse with a steep, plunging neckline.

The towel battle scene starring Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has previously discussed the difficulties involved in filming a "hand-to-hand fight inside a steamy hammam."

Considering the scenario of the towel fight, Katrina Kaif said,“It was a very, very difficult sequence to shoot because it has incredible hand to hand fighting inside a steamy Hammam room so gripping, fending, landing the punches and the kicks everything was very difficult. Hats off to Adi for thinking of this brilliant scene because I don’t think there has been a fight sequence like this featuring two women on screen in India!”

“The way Maneesh and the action team executed it was just incredible - everything was detailed out to a T. So, it was a total team effort which people are loving! Zoya takes on a brilliant fighter played by Michelle Lee and I’m sure the intensity, the aggression, the brutality in the scene is going to make people gasp!”

For Katrina, this fight sequence is the best. “This is one of the best action sequences I have ever seen women do on screen. It’s simply brilliant and I can’t wait for people to see the full action set piece in theatres!" she added.

'Tiger 3' continues the storyline from the previous films,'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017), 'War'(2019), and'Pathaan'(2023). Scheduled for release on November 12, the movie will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The movie is directed by Maneesh Sharma and features Emraan Hashmi in the role of antagonist.

Rashmika Mandanna's Deepfake Viral video:

A video of Rashmika Mandanna circulated on social media yesterday. The Pushpa star could be seen boarding a lift in the footage. The video was released on X by writer and researcher Abhishek Kumar, who is calling for a legislative and regulatory structure to address the growing problem of deepfakes in India. For those who don't know, the actor's face was deepfake-ed to replace the original image of British-Indian influencer Zara Patel in the video.

What is Deepfake technology?

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology known as "deepfake" is used to produce incredibly lifelike and frequently misleading digital information. Its main application is in replacing or modifying an individual's voice and appearance in audio or video recordings. It can be difficult to distinguish between modified and true multimedia content since it uses sophisticated algorithms and machine learning approaches to create multimedia that seems authentic.

