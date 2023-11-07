Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: What is Ankita Lokhande's real name? Actress once wanted to be an air hostess

    TV star Ankita Lokhande was well-known for her role as Archana in the popular TV show, Pavitra Rishta. Her role earned her many accolades and awards, including the Indian Television Academy Award and the Indian Telly Award. 

    First Published Nov 7, 2023, 8:15 AM IST

    Ankita Lokhande, the actress from Pavitra Rishta, has been making news for her prolonged stay in the Bigg Boss house. After speaking out about her breakup with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and how she can't "tolerate" her husband Vicky Jain's voice after a quarrel, the actress is becoming rather popular. Few people know her personal life, including her prior profession as an actor and educational background, even though a lot is known about her film life.

    Tanuja Lokhande is Ankita Lokhande's true name. Her mother, Vandana, is a teacher, while her father, Shashikant Lokhande, is a banker. The actress, who is from Indore, graduated from that city. The most intriguing detail, though, is that she had no interest in acting. Her family wasn't enthusiastic about her pursuing an acting career.

    Ankita Lokhande reportedly enrolled at the Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training to follow her ambition of becoming an air hostess. However, it appears that fate had different intentions for her. During this period, Ki Khoj, the winner of India's Best Cinestar, planned an audition round in Indore. She decided to take part and was chosen. According to media sources, she became more inclined to act throughout the programme and acquired an interest in it. Her parents caved in after realising she was interested in it, despite their initial lack of support.

    In 2004, Ankita Lokhande chose to become a model after visiting Mumbai. Afterwards, she was cast as Archana in Ektaa R Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta. She was paired with Sushant Singh Rajput in this TV series, and her exceptional performance created a lasting impression on the entertainment world. She received several honours and recognition for her performance, including the Indian Telly Award and the Indian Television Academy Award. 

    She established a unique personality and became well-known thanks to this show. Later, she dabbled in Bollywood and debuted on the big screen in 2019 with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, starring Kangana Ranaut. Later, in 2020, she featured in Baaghi 3. She is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 17.

