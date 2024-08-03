Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Deadpool & Wolverine box office Day 8: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's film smashes all new Bollywood releases

    On their first day, the second Friday collection of 'Deadpool and Wolverine' exceeds the aggregate sum of 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' and 'Ulajh'. The Marvel movie is performing exceptionally well at the Indian box office.

    Deadpool and Wolverine box office Day 8: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's film smashes all latest Bollywood releases RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 3, 2024, 12:52 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 3, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

    'Deadpool and Wolverine' has started its second weekend at the box office with some impressive numbers. The film earned Rs 4.25 crore nett on its second Friday, more than the combined sum of the two new Bollywood movies this weekend, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' (Rs 2 crore) and 'Ulajh' (Rs 1.10 crore). It has grossed Rs 94.15 crore in eight days at the movie office, according to trade website Sacnilk.

    Marvel's 34th film maintained its remarkable run in the Indian market, approaching the Rs 100 crore nett barrier. It will surpass this figure following its second Saturday's collecting in India. The film's second-weekend revenue is expected to be between Rs 25-30 crore nett. 

    Also Read: Actor Mohanlal visits landslide-hit areas in Wayanad, donates Rs 25 Lakh to CMDRF; check details

    'Deadpool and Wolverine' day-wise box office breakup (source: sacnilk)
    Friday: Rs 21 crore
    Saturday: Rs 22.65 crore
    Sunday: Rs 22.3 crore
    Monday: Rs 6.75 crore
    Tuesday: Rs 6.3 crore
    Wednesday: Rs 5.65 crore
    Thursday: Rs 5.25 crore
    Friday: Rs 4.25 crore
    Total: Rs 94.15 crore

    Also Read: Who is Srikanth Bureddy? Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's beau

    'Deadpool and Wolverine' has already become Hollywood's highest A-rated entertainment in India. It is also Marvel's most profitable picture in a long time, following a lull after 'Avengers: Endgame', except 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

    The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-starring film delighted audiences and critics by sticking loyal to its two superhero storylines while also providing terrific action. The film has already grossed over Rs 3000 crore globally and is set to become Marvel's highest-grossing picture this year. The sky is the limit for 'Deadpool and Wolverine' at the box office right now, with no other substantial releases until August 15, when 'Stree 2', 'Vedaa', and 'Khel Khel Mein' will hit the screens as major Independence Day flicks in India.  

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mohanlal announces Rs 3 cr for rehabilitation after visiting landslide-hit Wayanad dmn

    BREAKING: Mohanlal announces Rs 3 cr for rehabilitation after visiting landslide-hit Wayanad

    Actor Mohanlal visits landslide-hit areas in Wayanad, donates Rs 25 Lakh to CMDRF; check details dmn

    Actor Mohanlal visits landslide-hit areas in Wayanad, donates Rs 25 Lakh to CMDRF; check details

    Jaya Bachchan leaves VP Jagdeep Dhankar in splits; mentions 'Amitabh' amid name controversy - WATCH ATG

    Jaya Bachchan leaves VP Jagdeep Dhankar in splits; mentions 'Amitabh' amid name controversy - WATCH

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Winner Sana Makbul recounts her journey of 42 days inside the house; Read on ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Winner Sana Makbul recounts her journey of 42 days inside the house; Read on

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's LOVE finally over; Hollywood stars file divorce papers RBA

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's LOVE finally over; Hollywood stars file divorce papers

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 03: Price of 8 gm of gold drops by Rs. 80 dmn

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 03: Price of 8 gm of gold drops by Rs. 80

    Bengaluru GT Mall faces possible lockdown over bounced property tax cheque vkp

    Bengaluru: GT Mall faces possible lockdown over bounced property tax cheque

    World Breastfeeding Week 2024: Myths, facts of breastfeeding on your newborn babies RBA

    World Breastfeeding Week 2024: Myths, facts of breastfeeding on your newborn babies

    South Delhi school bomb threat: 14-year-old student sent email to avoid classes AJR

    South Delhi school bomb threat: 14-year-old student sent email to avoid classes

    Karnataka Reva university students killed as Audi car rams into tree in Kolar vkp

    Karnataka: 3 Reva university students killed as Audi car rams into tree in Kolar

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon