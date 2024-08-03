Actor Mohanlal visits landslide-hit areas in Wayanad, donates Rs 25 Lakh to CMDRF; check details

Mohanlal also donated Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund following the landslides in Wayanad. Earlier, the actor's message on social media about the rescue workers had drawn attention.

Wayanad: In an act of good gesture, actor Mohanlal on Saturday (August 3) visited the relief camp in Meppadi in Wayanad to console those affected by the landslide. After arriving at the Army camp, Lt. Col. Mohanlal visited the affected areas. From there, he went to the disaster-stricken area of Mundakkai, where he will also meet the media.

The Mollywood actor donated Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF). During the 2018 floods, the Malayalam actor had also contributed to the CMDRF. Earlier, the actor's message on social media about the rescue workers had drawn attention.

Translating his post in English, he wrote: "I salute the selfless volunteers, police, fire and rescue, NDRF, military personnel, government officials, and every individual who works tirelessly at the face of disaster. We have faced challenges before and have come out stronger. At this difficult time, I pray that we can stand together and show the strength of unity."

The death toll in the Mundakkai disaster has crossed 300. 206 bodies and 134 body parts have been recovered so far. DNA samples of the recovered body parts have been collected. 206 people are still missing. 86 people are undergoing treatment in hospitals. 9328 people are presently staying in 91 relief camps in the district.

