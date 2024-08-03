Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Actor Mohanlal visits landslide-hit areas in Wayanad, donates Rs 25 Lakh to CMDRF; check details

    Mohanlal also donated Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund following the landslides in Wayanad. Earlier, the actor's message on social media about the rescue workers had drawn attention.

    Actor Mohanlal visits landslide-hit areas in Wayanad, donates Rs 25 Lakh to CMDRF; check details dmn
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 3, 2024, 11:12 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 3, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

    Wayanad: In an act of good gesture, actor Mohanlal on Saturday (August 3) visited the relief camp in Meppadi in Wayanad to console those affected by the landslide. After arriving at the Army camp, Lt. Col. Mohanlal visited the affected areas. From there, he went to the disaster-stricken area of Mundakkai, where he will also meet the media. 

    The Mollywood actor donated Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF). During the 2018 floods, the Malayalam actor had also contributed to the CMDRF. Earlier, the actor's message on social media about the rescue workers had drawn attention. 

    Also Read: Wayanad landslides: Death toll surpasses 340, 4-member family found safe in house as search enters Day 5

    Translating his post in English, he wrote: "I salute the selfless volunteers, police, fire and rescue, NDRF, military personnel, government officials, and every individual who works tirelessly at the face of disaster. We have faced challenges before and have come out stronger. At this difficult time, I pray that we can stand together and show the strength of unity."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Major Ravi (@major_ravi)

    The death toll in the Mundakkai disaster has crossed 300. 206 bodies and 134 body parts have been recovered so far. DNA samples of the recovered body parts have been collected. 206 people are still missing. 86 people are undergoing treatment in hospitals. 9328 people are presently staying in 91 relief camps in the district.

    Mohanlal calls for unity as rescue ops continue in Wayanad, salutes workers involved

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mohanlal announces Rs 3 cr for rehabilitation after visiting landslide-hit Wayanad dmn

    BREAKING: Mohanlal announces Rs 3 cr for rehabilitation after visiting landslide-hit Wayanad

    Wayanad landslide death toll surpasses three hundred as rescue operation continues for day five vkp

    Wayanad landslides: Death toll surpasses 340, 4-member family found safe in house as search enters Day 5

    Wayanad landslides: NDRF finds potential life signs in debris-ridden area through thermal imaging dmn

    Wayanad landslides: NDRF finds potential life signs in debris-ridden area through thermal imaging

    Kerala: Forest officials rescue three including 2 children trapped near Soochipara waterfalls in Wayanad anr

    Kerala: Forest officials rescue three including 2 children trapped near Soochipara Waterfalls in Wayanad

    Mohanlal calls for unity as rescue ops continue in Wayanad, salutes workers involved dmn

    Mohanlal calls for unity as rescue ops continue in Wayanad, salutes workers involved

    Recent Stories

    Cabinet approves development of eight key High-Speed Corridors to improve traffic flow AJR

    Cabinet approves development of eight key High-Speed Corridors to improve traffic flow

    Indiranagar to Koramangala-7 areas for high rental income in Bangalore RBA

    Indiranagar to Koramangala-7 areas for high rental income in Bangalore

    THIS Country follows a 13-month calender; 7 unique things to know ATG

    THIS Country follows a 13-month calender; 7 unique things to know

    Mohanlal announces Rs 3 cr for rehabilitation after visiting landslide-hit Wayanad dmn

    BREAKING: Mohanlal announces Rs 3 cr for rehabilitation after visiting landslide-hit Wayanad

    Bengaluru police reinforce nighttime ban for two wheelers on NICE road to tackle rising accidents vkp

    Bengaluru police reinforce nighttime ban for two-wheelers on NICE road to tackle rising accidents

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon