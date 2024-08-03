Entertainment

Who is Srikanth Bureddy? Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's beau

Sana Makbul appeared in Hindi serials and Tamil and Telugu films. The Vish series is her most famous. Sana reached the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 semifinals. 

Image credits: Social Media

Who is Srikanth Bureddy? Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's beau

Shibani Kashyap, Nikita Gandhi, Meet Brothers, Sanju Rathod, and Nakash Aziz performed at Bigg Boss' house concert before the finale.

Image credits: Social Media

Who is Srikanth Bureddy? Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's beau

Sana Makbul liked Meet Brothers' performance and hinted about hiring them for her wedding.

Image credits: Instagram

Who is Srikanth Bureddy? Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's beau

Kritika Malik said she assumed she was at Sana Makbul's wedding, not Bigg Boss. Armaan Malik also pledged to attend Sana's wedding after the YouTuber left Bigg Boss. 

Image credits: Social Media

Sana Makbul allegedly dates an entrepreneur

Sana Makbul kept her personal life private on Bigg Boss OTT 3, although she supposedly revealed having a particular someone outside the house.

Image credits: Social Media

Who is Srikanth Bureddy? Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's beau

According to sources, Sana is dating BuddyLoan founder Srikanth Bureddy. BuddyLoan is a personal loan aggregation website and Sana is its brand ambassador.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Who is Srikanth Bureddy? Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's beau

Srikanth purportedly founded multiple companies. Srikanth's IG story is full with encouraging messages for Sana, showing his support.

Image credits: Instagram

Who is Srikanth Bureddy? Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's beau

Srikanth tweeted a video of the suspected pair posing on the actress' birthday. Srikanth allegedly arranged the party, which Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, and others attended.

Image credits: Instagram

Who is Srikanth Bureddy? Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's beau

One shot shows Srikanth caressing Sana's cheek, symbolising affection. 

Image credits: Instagram

Sana Makbul talked about the dark phases of her life

She revealed being diagnosed with non-alcoholic Hepatitis- a liver disease, and being bitten by a dog on her face, for which she had to get the surgery done.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Who is Srikanth Bureddy? Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's beau

Sana also added that following her surgery, she also had a phase where she was utterly depressed.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One