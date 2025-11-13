De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Predictions: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s romantic comedy sequel is set for a strong start. Check out opening day estimates, trade buzz, and weekend box office forecast.

The wait is nearly finished with 'De De Pyaar De 2' featuring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh being released this weekend in theatres. Trade buzzes around box office predictions with respect to this romantic comedy directed by an emerging director from Bollywood Anshul Sharma. It's the return of one of the most loved on-screen pairings in Bollywood, and expectations from this film are sky-high.

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Predictions:

The first De De Pyaar De (2019) was one of the rare sleeper hits that impressed both critics and audiences, amounting to a gross of more than ₹100 crore going worldwide. Therefore, the sequel which comes five years later leverages that goodwill and nostalgia.

As far as advance ticket sales are concerned, De De Pyaar De 2 has opened well mechanically, particularly in metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. The film's refreshing medley of romance, comedy, and family drama seems to have resonated very well with audiences who want a light-hearted entertainer just before the festive weekend.

Star Power Driving Box Office Buzz

There was a consistent Ajay Devgn jostle at the box office, with recent hits like Shaitaan and Drishyam 2, suggested solid potential for this picture. Youth appeal is imposed by Rakul Preet Singh, who proves her role extremely attractive and fresh, along with a promise of much laughter and drama with her teamed cast members.

Experts in the industry predict that the film would be able to rake in between ₹12 to ₹15 crores during its opening day depending on word of mouth and evening show turnout. Since it will be positively reviewed and has family-friendly contents, collections are expected to increase over the weekend.

Competition and Weekend Outlook

Although the Ajay-Rakul film will have a relatively clear window for release among only a few regional and low-budget Hindi competitors, some will release around the same time and may share some screens with it. However, given its direct appeal to audience demographics and emotional content, the film by Ajay and Rakul is likely to shine in multiplexes across urban centers.

If the film manages strong word-of-mouth traction, it could easily cross the ₹40 crore mark within the first weekend itself, thus laying the groundwork for a successful run thereafter.