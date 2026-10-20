Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal revealed that singer Daler Mehndi was paid Rs 35 lakh for a performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair. The disclosure came amidst controversy over Mehndi's alleged disorientation and use of a background vocal track during the event, drawing sharp criticism from the minister.

Daler Mehndi received Rs 35 lakh for his performance. An Uttarakhand state minister confirmed this, sparking fresh debate and criticism about the artist’s alleged professionalism during the show.

On Sunday night, the controversy erupted. It happened during the cultural evening of the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri (Narendranagar).

Ministerial Confrontation

Subodh Uniyal, an Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister, confronted Mehndi on stage. The singer's performance had already worried attendees. This high-ranking official's public challenge showed the audience's deep discontent with conduct at the Uttarakhand event.

“You cannot even speak, so how are you going to sing?” Uniyal directly asked Mehndi. The minister questioned Mehndi's state, claiming the singer seemed disoriented, unable to speak clearly. This public challenge, broadcast live, came as many felt their expectations for a top-tier performance were unmet. It fuelled fresh criticism of Daler Mehndi’s professionalism.

The minister also expressed anger about Mehndi’s alleged use of a background vocal track. This reportedly angered audience members who expected a live performance. Using pre-recorded vocals, instead of a fully live rendition, prompted accusations of unprofessionalism. People especially noted the significant payment involved for a renowned artist like Mehndi.

This incident occurred during Navratri celebrations—a period of deep religious significance. Uniyal stressed the importance of maintaining decorum. The cultural evening, part of the broader Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair, holds considerable importance for the local Uttarakhand community. Many saw the alleged lack of professionalism during such a revered festival as disrespectful, amplifying the minister's call.

High Fees, Eroding Standards

The minister highlighted the singer's substantial fee. He directly linked it to audience expectations and performance quality. “Itna paisa deke aapko humne bulaya hai. Iss liye bulaya taaki humare logon ko entertain ho. Aap bewakoof bana rahe hai humein,” Uniyal declared. That translates to: “We called you with so much money. We called you so that our people could be entertained. You are making a fool of us.” This candid statement directly addressed growing criticism of Daler Mehndi's professionalism. It suggested the Rs 35 lakh fee demanded a higher standard.

Mehndi reportedly responded to the minister's intervention. He asked Uniyal to leave the stage, saying, “Sir, I request you with folded hands…please leave the stage.” This exchange intensified the situation. Many in the audience viewed Mehndi's response as dismissive of both the minister's and attendees' concerns.

Police intervened to maintain order. Event organizers adjusted arrangements to manage the discontent. The visible disruption showed the public's dissatisfaction and the serious nature of the allegations—all against the backdrop of an important cultural fair in Uttarakhand.

Public Reaction and the Fair’s Significance

The Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair is a key annual event. It promotes tourism and cultural heritage in Uttarakhand. Organizers invited a nationally recognized artist like Daler Mehndi to draw larger crowds and elevate the fair's profile. This made the subsequent controversy even more pronounced. Local residents and visitors had gathered with high expectations for a memorable cultural evening, particularly during the auspicious Navratri period.

Since the incident, widespread discussion has erupted on social media. People debate conduct expected from artists at public events and ministerial interventions. Many users in Uttarakhand and beyond debated performers' responsibility to deliver a professional show—especially when public or event funds compensate them handsomely. The episode started conversations about accountability in the entertainment industry. Organizers, people say, must ensure value for money, especially in state-sponsored or culturally significant gatherings.